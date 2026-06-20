Lido Theater Launches New Live Entertainment Programming with Music and Comedy Lineup

Where have all the Newport Beach movie palaces gone?

The Balboa Theater began showing movies in the 1920s and turned into an art house showing classics and avant garde movies (including midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show) until it closed in 1992.

The Port Theater in Corona del Mar is another classic movie theater that showed first run films and was renovated as a luxury theater. It is currently closed for maintenance and renovations.

Luckily, we still have the Lido Theater, an Art Deco movie house that opened in 1939. It was recently restored to its original grandeur by Fritz Duda Company, and now operates as an entertainment venue showcasing films, live music, comedy and special events. The Newport Beach Film Festival uses The Lido Theater for its screenings every October and recently hosted its second annual Newport Beach TV Festival at The Lido Theater.

Operated by Hollywood Producer Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein of River Jetty Restaurant Group, which took over operations in 2024, The Lido Theater has announced is schedule of standup and music through October, plus a few classic films added on select dates.

“My career started in Newport Beach as a music producer and video director, and The Lido represents the perfect intersection of everything I love—music, movies and hospitality,” said Nichol, a Newport Beach native. “We’re building something special here, with live performances that feel intimate, nostalgic and exciting all at once.”

Since launching its renewed live entertainment programming, The Lido Theater has already welcomed many high-profile performers to its stage, including Gipsy Kings, Sugar Ray, Chris Isaak and Dwight Yoakam.

With more shows to be announced, the current lineup includes:

The Long Run – Eagles Tribute: June 20, 2026

Hot August – Neil Diamond Tribute: June 27, 2026

David Spade – I Got a Feel for It: June 25 & 28, 2026

Pat McGann: July 16, 2026

Imagine Benatar – Pat Benatar Tribute: August 1, 2026

Prince Again – Prince Tribute: August 7, 2026

Dog N Butterfly – The Heart Experience: August 8, 2026

Billy Gardell – Less is More: August 22, 2026

Margaret Cho – Choligarchy: October 9, 2026

Hinder – Back to Life: October 11, 2026

Located in Via Lido Plaza near Lido Marina Village, The Lido Theater is part of a growing entertainment, dining and hospitality district, offering guests a unique, walkable experience in the heart of Newport Beach. And best of all, free parking is available in the lot near the theater.

For more information about live events at The Lido Theater and to book tickets, visit www.TheLidoTheater.com.