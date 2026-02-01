Gallery Sonder in Corona del Mar to Present ‘Sheng Lor: Interstitial’ Starting February 6

Gallery Sonder presents “Interstitial,” a solo exhibition of recent and newly realized works by Sheng Lor, on view from February 6 through March 7, 2026.

The exhibition brings together two bodies of work: Dressed Looms (woven sculptures constructed from discarded looms, yarns, and threads), and Thread Drawings, which echo weaving drawdowns while mapping forms of interlacement conceived through the body rather than the loom.

“Interstitial” reflects Lor’s ongoing exploration of the spaces between cultures, materials, memory, and belief. Rooted in Hmong traditions, her practice understands weaving not only as a functional or aesthetic act, but as a ritualized form of care—one that holds spiritual, ancestral, and embodied knowledge.

Working within these in-between states, Lor creates works that resist fixed meaning, instead remaining open, responsive, and alive.

Central to the exhibition are Lor’s Dressed Looms, which transform the loom into a sculptural and symbolic form. Constructed from salvaged materials, these works take on altar-like qualities, operating as sites of devotion and protection. Color plays a vital role within this system.

In Hmong culture, color is understood to carry spiritual presence, and Lor allows these hues to move freely across fiber and space, forming relationships that feel both intimate and expansive.

The Thread Drawings extend this inquiry into two dimensions. Drawing from the logic of weaving patterns, these works chart forms of interlacement that are imagined through the body rather than executed by the loom. Together, the sculptures and drawings articulate Lor’s interest in ritual, repetition, and the quiet transmission of knowledge through making.

Lor’s engagement with weaving deepened during her MFA studies at UCLA, where she first assembled a loom as a sculptural object, marking a shift toward weaving as a form of enshrinement—honoring the past while allowing space for renewal. Since then, her practice has continued to evolve as a means of navigating loss, resilience, and belonging.

Installed as a cohesive environment, “Interstitial” invites viewers into a contemplative experience shaped by movement, proximity, and pause. The exhibition unfolds as a kind of altar or navigational space, where works are encountered not as static objects, but as active presences. In this setting, meaning emerges through attention and care, and the spaces between things become sites of connection.

Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 6, 6–9 p.m., 3435 E Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar. Artist in Conversation with Jill Moniz, PhD: Saturday, March 7, 5-6 p.m.

Visit https://gallerysonder.com for more information.