Newport Beach Historical Society presents ‘The Story of Irvine’ at Lido Theater February 4

Irvine is more than just a city—it’s a name that has a prominent position in the history of Newport Beach.

Rancho San Joaquin became Irvine Ranch when James Irvine purchased the tract in 1864 with his partners, whom he eventually bought out. Coastal tracts were sold and developed into beach communities. This ranchland was incorporated as Newport Beach in September 1906.

To commemorate the occasion, the Newport Beach Historical Society is hosting a screening of the documentary “The Story of Irvine” on February 4 at the Lido Theatre in Newport Beach.

The film spans 150 years, from when James Irvine purchased over 100,000 acres in Orange County, to the incredible transformation from agriculture to real estate in the 1960s, and beyond. This is a compelling inside look at the making of a premiere master planned community that is recognized as a role model.

Get a first look at exclusive clips, extended interviews, and never-before-seen moments from “The Story of Irvine.” Meet the experts who helped shape the city’s vision, and the community that continues it today.

This curated film screening is 75 minutes and includes a Q&A with the film’s director Nathan Gopen.

Gopen is a filmmaker, multimedia producer, and founder of Diadem Productions. With a background in both storytelling and software development, he brings a unique blend of technical skill and narrative insight to his work.

Gopen is the creator of “The Story of Irvine,” a documentary series exploring the people, places, and pivotal moments that shaped Irvine and the surrounding region. He has interviewed historians, architects, educators, and civic leaders to bring Orange County’s layered history to life through archival footage, expert voices, and AI-assisted recreations. He lives in Irvine with his wife Geraldine and their curious cat, Huxley.

The Newport Beach Historical Society connects people past, present and future. NBHS collects, inspires, educates, preserves and protects the unique and vibrant history of the City of Newport Beach. This includes Balboa, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, its islands and offshore, the Back Bay, Newport Coast and Newport Mesa.

The Newport Beach Historical Society was formed in 1967. It was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 corporation on December 2014. Learn more at www.newportbeachhistorical.org.