General Plan Update Steering Committee Meeting

Share this:

The General Plan Update Steering Committee will meet in the Bay Island Room (2nd Floor) at Marina Park,1600 West Balboa Blvd., on the Balboa Peninsula, Thursday at 6 p.m.

The agenda packet will be available on the city’s website by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. Depending on the length of the attachments, there may be limited public copies available at the meeting.

The Steering Committee is intended to: Ensure there is sufficient public outreach and stakeholder input regarding the update to the General Plan; Provide guidance to City staff regarding the preparation of a Request for Proposal for services to update the General Plan; Make recommendations to City Council regarding the selection of a consultant to assist in the update of the General Plan; Provide guidance to City staff and the consultant through the “Listen and Learn” process; and make other recommendations to the City Council regarding the update of the General Plan, as necessary.

The Steering Committee shaped the request for proposals (RFP) for community engagement related to a future General Plan update and directed staff to release it on March 25. The City received four qualified proposals. On May 15, the Committee conducted interviews with three of the four proposers and agreed to pursue Kearns & West further. At its May 29 meeting, the Committee provided a unanimous recommendation that the City Council adopt a professional services agreement with Kearns & West. On June 25, the City Council authorized the agreement. Staff is currently working to execute the agreement and will have more information on what to expect soon.

For more information, contact the Community Development Department at (949) 644-3200 or email [email protected] or visit newportbeachca.gov/gpupdate.