Calendar: City, County Meetings and Events

A round-up of this week’s (Sept. 9-15) meetings and noteworthy events from the city of Newport Beach, Orange County, John Wayne Airport, and local and regional boards, commissions, and councils. Updated weekly. Please note this a partial summary, for full calendars and agenda details please visit the agency’s website.

MONDAY

Mayor Town Hall, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. Join Mayor Diane Dixon for another town hall meeting discussing citywide and district 1 topics and issues.

TUESDAY

at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room, first floor in the Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., 10 Civic Center Plaza, Santa Ana. Agenda includes a John Wayne Airport discussion (item 18): Authorize director or designee to issue Request for Proposal for Fixed Base Operators and to empanel a qualified group of experts to score responsive proposals, and return to the Board with recommendations, as part of the General Aviation Improvement Program. City Council Study Session & Regular Meeting, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Study session starts with a review of a possible code amendment related to residential design standards, including building height and massing, third story development standards, and beach cottage preservation. The regular meeting agenda includes: Consent calendar item to review the recommendation of Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Commission with regard to Marine Avenue tree maintenance, removal and replacement; SPON’s appeal of Planning Commission’s approval of a height limit variance related to the construction of a new 10,803-square-foot, single-family residence and a 1,508-square-foot, four-car garage located at 1113 Kings Rd.; Consider updating the city’s municipal code to be in compliance with state legislation. There will eventually be increased cost to the city, commercial and residential customers for increased refuse handling, processing and disposal costs in order to comply with these recent state law changes.

WEDNESDAY

starts at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr. Agenda includes (item 26e), an application of city of Newport Beach for Phase 2A of Big Canyon Coastal Habitat Restoration and Adaptation Project, consisting of 11.3 acres of riparian habitat restoration including removal of non-native vegetation, approx. 5,500 cubic yards of grading, creek bank stabilization, replanting of native vegetation, and floodplain restoration. Speak Up Newport: Is Newport Beach Going to the Dogs?, reception at 5:15 p.m. and program at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Guest speakers will include Deputy Director of the Recreation and Senior Services Department Sean Levin, Animal Control Officer Nick Ott, and President of Orange County Coastkeepers Garry Brown. Topics of discussion will include: Where and when dogs are allowed in city parks and on beaches, present an early look at the proposed dog park in Sunset View Park, explained the current city enforcement policies, and Coastkeepers position on Dog Beaches.

THURSDAY

at 5 p.m.in the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Agenda includes: Consideration to use Local Assisted Specified Grant Funds for phases V and VI of the sculpture exhibitions in Civic Center Park and for park infrastructural improvements. Recommend City Council adopt a resolution authorizing the Library Services Director to apply for the $500,000 state grant. General Plan Update Steering Committee Meeting, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bay Island Room (2nd floor) at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. For more information, contact the Community Development Department at (949) 644-3200 or [email protected] with any questions.

Mariners / Dover Shores Neighborhood Traffic Calming Study – Town Hall, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Dr. Hosted by the Public Works Department, the purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the conceptual traffic calming improvements that the city has developed for the neighborhood and to get feedback from the community. For more information, contact Adrian Rodriguez at (949) 644-3345 or [email protected]

