Girl Scout Cookie Season Goes Virtual for 2021

The Argyros Girl Scout Leadership Center on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach is Orange County’s hub for Girl Scout STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs, but this month, STEM takes a back seat to C-O-O-K-I-E-S.

Yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season, but this year you won’t see cookie displays outside your local grocery store.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program, which runs through March 7, has been reshaped by the pandemic, but multiple purchasing options are available so you can still enjoy your Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, and other decadent delights.

A new flavor has been introduced this year: Toast-Yay! This French toast–inspired cookie is dipped in icing and promises yummy flavors in every bite.

So how can you get your annual Girl Scout Cookies fix?

Girl Scouts of Orange County is participating this year in a national collaboration with Grubhub, giving girls a new way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. Orange County consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. When they do, OC Girl Scouts will get hands-on experience managing e-commerce by tracking and fulfilling orders, managing inventory, and more, using Grubhub’s back-end technology. As always, proceeds benefit the local troop and council. Grubhub has waived its fees to make this new delivery option feasible for Girl Scouts without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

How to Safely Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to place a contactless order.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, just email [email protected], visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, or text COOKIES to 59618 (Message and data rates may apply. Text STOPGS for STOP, HELPGS for help).

You can also use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find physically distant or contact-free cookie booths if available in your area.

Local businesses and individuals wishing to make larger purchases are invited to participate in The Great Girl Scout Cookie Buy Out

Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to order cookies via contact-free delivery from Grubhub in Orange County.