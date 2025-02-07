Girls’ Empowerment Movement to Host GEMfest Summit for Middle School Girls March 8 at Sage Hill School in Newport Coast

The Girls’ Empowerment Movement (GEM) is a Sage Hill student-led service-learning group that hosts an annual girls empowerment and leadership conference.

The seventh annual GEMfest will host middle school girls from across the region for a day of inspiration and mentorship on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sage Hill School, 20402 Newport Coast Dr. in Newport Coast.

A keynote talk will be shared by NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Champions Audrey and Nicole Nourse of Newport Beach.

“It’s fitting that GEMfest will return on International Women’s Day,” GEMfest co-presidents Anna Yang and Fiori Lee said. “We’re so excited to help inspire girls to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in their whatever they choose to pursue.”

This year, GEMfest attendees will have an option of attending two workshops on topics including sustainable fashion, dance, confetti meditation, public speaking, science, robotics and magazine production.

Lunch will be provided, and each attendee will receive a swag bag with products graciously provided by event sponsors. Girls can expect to make friends with attendees from across Orange County while they enjoy flower crown making, friendship bracelets and a donut wall.

To purchase tickets for GEMfest, please visit the Eventbrite link at www.gemfestoc.com. GEMfest tickets are $17.85 per student.

Sage Hill School is a private high school located on 28+ acres in Newport Coast. Founded in 2000, the school provides over 550 students with small class sizes that average 14 students per teacher, outstanding academic curricula and a dedicated team of college counselors. Sage Hill aims to nurture minds and transform lives by instilling a love of knowledge and the ability to use that knowledge creatively, compassionately and courageously throughout their lives.

The Girls’ Empowerment Movement (GEM) is a student-led service-learning group at Sage Hill School that hosts an annual girls empowerment and leadership conference for 200 middle school girls in Southern California. Founded in 2018, GEMfest has celebrated and inspired girls to be leaders and find role models.