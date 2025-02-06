Corona del Mar Residents Association Monthly Community Meeting on February 20 Features Mayor Joe Stapleton

The Corona del Mar Residents Association (CdMRA) will hold its monthly community meeting on Thursday, February 20, at 7:30 a.m. at OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton will attend the meeting and share the City’s plans and goals for the coming year. Also attending this meeting are City Council members Lauren Kleinman and Sara Weber who represent Corona del Mar neighborhoods. Police and Fire personnel will also be available to deliver their monthly Public Safety reports.

All Corona del Mar residents are invited to attend this meeting. It will be held in person at OASIS Senior Center Room #2, 801 Narcissus Avenue, Corona del Mar.

Visit www.CdMRA.org to RSVP for this meeting and for additional information.