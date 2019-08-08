Goodwill OC Raises $230K at Golf Classic at Pelican Hill

Share this:

Goodwill of Orange County hosted its annual Golf Classic on June 10 at the prestigious Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Coast.

The sold-out tournament raised $235,000 to support Goodwill’s Tierney Center for Veteran Services, a comprehensive resource in Tustin connecting veterans and their families to services that enhance their lives, including job training and placement, financial literacy education and more.

Nearly 150 golfers participated in the shotgun format golf tournament and early evening festivities in support of Goodwill’s local model for impacting veterans in need.

“The support and fundraising from our annual Golf Classic allows us to better assist the brave men and women who served our country at the Tierney Center for Veteran Services,” said Ret. Army Col. Denton Knapp, Brigadier General, California State Military Reserve and director of the Tierney Center for Veteran Services. “The money raised gives us the ability to expand our critical services and programs, including job placement and training services, career advancement, one-on-one case coordination and more, to deserving veterans and their families – all at no cost.”

Following the day out on the green, the evening portion of the event featured dinner and speeches, a live auction and fund-a-need. A special part of the program gave attendees the opportunity to hear from a veteran who has been personally impacted by the Tierney Center and its job placement support.

Silver sponsors of the event were Singlepoint Insurance Services, Inc., Union Bank, Traxx Corporation and Easton Pacific.

Since 1924, Goodwill of Orange County has been in the business of helping people facing barriers find and keep meaningful employment. Founded on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to achieve the independence that work provides, Goodwill is most recognized for being the conduit where donated goods are sold in America’s favorite thrift stores to generate the revenue that provides the services to those who face employment challenges. Goodwill of Orange County, now in its 95th year, has supported hundreds of thousands of Orange County residents since its inception by creating and providing quality training and employment services to empower its program participants to be productive and independent.

For more information, visit ocgoodwill.org.