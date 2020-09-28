H. Hendy Associates of Newport Beach Completes Hybrid Therapy Center

Share this:

Hendy Associates, an award-winning interior architecture and planning firm based in Newport Beach, has completed a 4,654-square-foot therapy/counseling center for Ethera, an all-new collaborative care concept aiming to transform the experience of mental healthcare through the power of meaningful connection.

Located in Irvine, the new center features myriad counseling and therapy rooms, a lobby space and a 918-square-foot coworking hub – all powered by proprietary technology developed by Ethera and designed to equip independent practitioners with the space and community resources to best serve their patients.

With the goal to unite independent psychologists and therapists and provide a co-practice workspace free of high startup expenses and wasted office space, the coworking environment includes a mix of collaboration zones, touchdown areas and community spaces for members to collaborate, recharge and work independently. Ethera addresses the inherent difficulties seen in mental health and wellness private practices, including limited access to resources, on-demand workspace and an onsite community of like-minded professionals.

“We’re honored to have worked with the team at Ethera to bring to life their vision for a new collaborative care concept that champions private practice,” said Megan Bethel, project manager at Hendy. “Our experience in imagining creative office spaces, healthcare and therapy facilities and coworking environments – coupled with our in-depth research practices including visioning sessions and journey mapping – enabled us to create a one-of-a-kind hybrid therapy and coworking center that delivers on the needs of members, patients and the local community.”

To serve a wide range of mental health and wellness practices, the new center features 15 therapy and counseling rooms. Additional spaces include art and family therapy rooms as well as a children’s counseling space and playroom. The center boasts a contemporary design and inviting atmosphere with a focus on wellness that’s seamlessly integrated throughout the space.

Key features include comfortable furniture, modern design elements, live plants and workspaces oriented along large windows providing outdoor views and ample access to natural light.

Founded in 1979, H. Hendy Associates is a national interior architecture and planning company offering a full range of services for corporate and multifamily clients. The company’s roster of workplaces includes TRI Pointe Group, El Pollo Loco, Monster Energy, Behr Paint, SAP, Mark IV, Yokohama Tires Corporation, Kawasaki and OluKai. Hendy’s multifamily projects include Alliance Residential, Brio, Candara, Angelene, Coronado Bay Club and Shea Vantis.

