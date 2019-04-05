Harbor Code Review Meetings Kick Off

The Harbor Commission Ad-Hoc Committee is seeking public input on revisions to the city’s Municipal Code, Title 17 Harbor Code. The committee is holding a series of meetings to thoroughly review Title 17, which kicks off on Monday.

On Monday, and again on May 6, the following sections will be reviewed: 17.01 Definitions, 17.05 General Provisions, 17.20 Vessel Launching and Operations, 17.25 Berthing, Mooring and Storage, 17.30 Harbor Use Regulations, and 17.35 Harbor Development Regulations.

Monday’s meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

A working draft of potential revisions to these sections of Title 17 is available for viewing in red-line format. These are preliminary revisions and do not represent recommendations of the Harbor Commission.

Public feedback, comments, and suggestions are invited and encouraged.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/harbor/harbor-commission/title-17-update