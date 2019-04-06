Day of Design Returns With Stylish Lineup

Calling all design aficionados!

Day of Design is returning to South Coast Collection (SOCO) and The OC Mix with an impressive lineup of workshops and sessions on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will introduce new products and collections, explore spring design trends, and look ahead to the newest styles and concepts in home design, according to a press release shared this week.

First introduced in late 2018, this annual event will now be held twice a year, the upcoming spring event and again in fall (scheduled for Oct. 5).

“As Orange County’s premier design destination, SOCO’s Spring Day of Design gives interior design professionals and newcomers alike the chance to learn and be inspired by its world-renowned showrooms and talented design experts,” the announcement reads.

The event will open with a breakfast buffet followed by a day of design-focused programming – including panels with top designers, interactive workshops, demonstrations, trend presentations and more.

Guests will also enjoy a light lunch and refreshments at various showrooms, special discounts at select OC Mix retailers available only to ticket holders, and a chance to win a SOCO shopping spree giveaway.

The first 75 guests to arrive at check-in the morning of the event will receive a complimentary “Day of Design” swag bag filled with giveaways, promos and more.

Organizers encouraged people interested in attending to buy their tickets soon, as space is filling up fast.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at SOCODayofDesign.com. Newport Beach Independent readers can use a special discount code (NBINDY25) where they can receive 25 percent off their tickets now through the end of next week.