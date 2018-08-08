Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Harbor Commission to Discuss Bridge Jumping, Slip Rental Fees

Posted On 08 Aug 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

A duffy boat passes under the Lido Bridge, a popular spot for people to jump off of into the water, despite it being prohibited.
— Photo courtesy the city of Newport Beach

The Newport Beach Harbor Commission will discuss several topics of community interest at their meeting tonight.

During current business, city staff will present the steps the city is taking to prevent bridge jumping in the harbor and open up the item for discussion.

The item comes after a recent accident that involved a jumper landing on a passing boat and injuring a woman on board. The city posted lifeguards at Lido Bridge in response to the incident. A suspect was later arrested.

The Commission will also review proposed rents and fees for Marina Park slips and a fee study for various tasks the newly created, merged Harbor Department performs.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

For more information and to read the full agenda, visit newportbeachca.gov/

Moorings in Newport Harbor near Lido Isle at sunset.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Rouda Earns Obama’s Endorsement in 48th District Race

Posted On 05 Aug 2018
, By
0

Police Share Security Tips After Burglary on Port Taggart Place

Posted On 04 Aug 2018
, By
0

Arts Budget, Programming Discussed at Retreat

Posted On 03 Aug 2018
, By
0

City Manager Candidate Name Leaked, Residents React at Special Council Meeting

Posted On 02 Aug 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.