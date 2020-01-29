Harbor View Mourns Alumna and Mother Killed in Helicopter Crash

Share this:

The Harbor View Elementary School community remembers alumna Payton Chester and her mother, Sarah Chester, as having a similar “dance like nobody’s watching” sense of humor.

Former Harbor View principal Todd Schmidt said he felt compelled to post on Facebook about his memories of the Chester family after hearing the mother and daughter died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He fondly remembers Payton carelessly dancing alone on stage in a snowman costume during her fourth-grade class’ holiday pageant routing.

Payton had an incredible ability to excel at everything she did while also successfully encouraging socially awkward peers to jump into the mix, said Schmidt, who is now principal at Weaver Elementary in Los Alamitos.

“She was a bright light for so many people,” Schmidt said. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years and I’ve rarely had a student who had that gift that Payton Chester had.”

Payton, 13, attended the Corona del Mar campus from preschool through fifth grade and was an eighth-grader at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, where her mother served on the Board of Trustees.

One of Payton’s goals in fourth grade was to be a teacher. Harbor View fourth grade teacher Kristen Botta said at the time she hoped Payton would return to campus as her student teacher, according to Schmidt.

Sarah Chester, 45, was a sounding board for Schmidt as both a parent and former teacher.

“You knew you could count of Sarah for anything and she would do it well with a sense of style and humor that I always appreciated,” he said.

Chester often positioned herself in Schmidt’s line of sight during PTA meetings and try to get him to laugh, inserting levity into otherwise tense discussions.

“She was grown version of Payton,” Schmidt said.

Andy George, Sarah’s’ brother and Payton’s uncle, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that his family is heartbroken over their loss.

“She’s the one that everybody counted on,” George said. “She was there for everyone. She was everything to her family, to our family. Anytime I needed anything, she was the person I went to.”

Sarah and Payton Chester were traveling with Kobe and Gianna Bryant to the Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park when the helicopter crashed Sunday in Calabasas, killing all nine people on board, according to reports. Payton loved basketball and had played with Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Club team for some time, George said.

Sarah Chester is survived by her husband Chris and their two boys, Hayden and Riley, both 16, who also attend St. Margaret’s.

“Obviously, we were all devastated by this, everybody was punched in the gut hearing about Kobe and it spread so widespread into our community it was horrific how many people it affected,” said Karen Yelsey, a Newport-Mesa Unified trustee who represents an area that includes Corona del Mar.

Yelsey visited Harbor View Elementary earlier this week to offer her condolences and reassure teachers struggling with grief that the school district would provide counseling.

The school district announced Monday that it mobilized the Crisis Response Team of counselors, psychologists, social workers, and additional specialized staff to support grieving students and employees.

“Everyone was touched by these people and it’s heart-wrenching,” Yelsey said. “I feel so badly for the families, I feel so badly for their friends, especially the kids who are young as 13.”