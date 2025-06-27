Speak Up Newport Meeting on July 9 Reveals Parks and Recreation Hidden Gems

Beyond the beaches and harbor, Newport Beach is blessed with many parks and recreational opportunities for everyone from Toddlers to the Senior Citizen happenings of the OASIS Center and for all ages in between.

Newport Beach has many hidden gems within its parks and recreational amenities, but what are they, and where are they within the city?

Come hear Sean Levin, Recreation and Senior Services Director for Newport Beach, describe the City of Newport Beach’s parks and recreation amenities and programming, including many you are probably not even aware of at the next Speak Up Newport meeting on Wednesday, July 9 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.

Reception is 5:15 to 6 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. Parking is available in the parking structure near the Community Room. The reception is hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit http://www.speakupnewport.com for more information and to register for the Zoom webinar (no registration needed for the live in-person event).