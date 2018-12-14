‘Heavy Rescue’ Traffic Collision on Coast Highway

Share this:

On Wednesday, at 8:43 a.m., the Newport Beach Fire Department responded to a heavy rescue traffic collision at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and West Coast Highway.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one car on top of another with possible trapped patients, NBPD Spokesman Kevin Tiscareno explained in a press release on Wednesday. Firefighters were effective in stabilizing the vehicles and created a safety zone for everyone on scene.

All of the patients refused transportation to the hospital, Tiscareno wrote in the statement. The traffic collision created heavy traffic for commuters on Coast Highway.

The Newport Beach Fire Department also used the opportunity to remind commuters to use situational awareness at all times, Tiscareno wrote.