Local Firefighters Santa Program Helps Family in Need
Since 2006, Newport Beach firefighters have been sponsoring a family in need to have a great holiday season. The Firefighters Association and Fire Department team up to assist the families with providing places to live, home renovations, paying off medical bills, fundraising, home cooked meals and providing a total holiday experience.
This year, local firefighters will be supporting the Ferris family. They are a family of four whose mother has been battling breast cancer for the last four years. Her cancer has spread to her brain, lungs and spine, making it challenging to conduct day-to-day activities. The goal is to raise money while providing a full-service experience throughout the month of December.
Donations can be made at all Newport Beach Fire stations, on the firefighters association website nbfa.org, or at their go fund me page gofundme.com/ferris-fight-for-healing