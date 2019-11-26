High-Tech, Regenerative ‘MedSpa’ Opens

Share this:

A new “next generation” medspa, a hybrid between an aesthetic medical center and a day spa, is set to open in Newport Beach early next week, officials announced recently.

Newport native Dr. Allyson Berkey founded Beyond Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics, a new, “scientifically-advanced, non-invasive regenerative, aesthetic and wellness treatments for both men and women,” officials explained in a Nov. 5 press release.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Dec. 3 and will benefit Orangewood Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit that offers struggling youth an opportunity to reach their potential through programs and services. The business had a soft launch on Thursday.

The public is welcome to the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with services being provided. Champagne and the open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Berkey, a medical physician of 26 years, will provide advanced treatments in stem cells, platelet-rich plasma, human growth hormone, after-HGH peptide therapies, and skin rejuvenation with advanced micro needling, radiofrequency, and laser technologies, according to the announcement message. Services will cover skin rejuvenation, hair thinning and erectile dysfunction.

“When I was young, my dad was a beloved doctor here in Newport. He was one of the first to promote nutrition and healthy foods as the best medicine, next to love and laughter, of course,” Berkey explained in a prepared statement. “Since I was five, I wanted to be a doctor like my dad, to understand this miraculous human body and to make a difference in people’s lives.”

In her pursuit of “true health” she has discovered the “cutting edge of age management and integrative medicine,” she explained in the message.

“My hope is to share this message of health and wellness and adjust our consciousness,” Berkey said in the statement. “I believe that we can age differently than our parents have, and create a much more vibrant and healthy life into our 80s and 90s. This isn’t about a ‘fountain of youth’ or living forever, but about enjoying our life as we age.”

The business’ state-of-the-art technology will help clients look and feel their best, officials noted in the press release.

The Optimus Suite by Inmode Aesthetics Solutions utilizes laser and radio frequency technology. Morpheus8 is a new subdermal adipose remodeling device (SARD) that “fractionally remodels and contours the face and body using gold-plated microneedles at different depths.”

“Penetrating deep into the skin and fat, a series of treatments morphs the aging face or body into a more desired smooth and sleek appearance,” officials explained in the message. “It addresses fat, cellulite, and sagging skin.”

Beyond Regenerative Medicine & Aesthetics is located at 1501 Westcliff Dr., Suite 301. For more information, visit beyondregen.com or call (949) 270-6789.