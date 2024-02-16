Hoag Classic Returns to Newport Beach Country Club for Annual PGA TOUR Champions Event March 20 – 24

Share this:

Get ready to tee up for the 2024 Hoag Classic PGA TOUR Champions event at the Newport Beach Country Club March 20 through 24.

Hoag Health System returns as the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament. City National Bank and McCarthy Building Companies are the tournament’s presenting partners.

“Newport Beach has served as home to the Hoag Classic from its inception and remains a player favorite on the PGA TOUR Champions,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic. “This year, we will continue to bring out an unrivaled player field for fans, as well as create new and exciting experiences to enjoy.”

Among the golf legends expected to compete for the $2 million purse this year include two-time Hoag Classic winner and defending champion Ernie Els along with other championship winners Darren Clarke, Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, and Vijay Singh.

For a current list of players and updates visit www.hoagclassic.com/player-field.

The Hoag Classic is reportedly one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, having raised more than $25 million for Hoag’s programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities.

“The wide exposure the Hoag Classic offers for the community of Orange County provides benefits that are immeasurable,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, CEO of Hoag. “Hoag is proud to be a partner and beneficiary of the tournament. Through the incredible generosity and support from this event we’ve been able to significantly expand access to the world-class health and wellness services Hoag provides.”

Schedule of Events

On Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21, the Aston Martin Newport Beach Legends Pro-Am is the first event of tournament week open to the public. Attending these days gives fans an opportunity to catch golf legends in a more relaxed environment before the competition begins. Gates open at 8 a.m. Play continues through 6 p.m.

The Hoag Classic Championship Weekend begins Friday, March 22 with the Opening Round presented by City National Bank. Tee times are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 will honor current and former servicemen and women with Military Appreciation Day, presented by CoreLogic. All active duty, military reserve, National Guard, military retirees, and veterans – and one guest each – will receive complimentary admission with food and beverage. Tee Times 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

During the final rounds on the 18th hole the 2024 military honorees will be recognized and celebrated. After play concludes, spectators are invited to the 18th hole for the charity presentation to military causes including the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

For the Final Round on Sunday, March 24, Gates Open 8 a.m. Tee Times are 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. An awards ceremony follows end of play. Attendees ages 18 and under will receive complimentary admission for Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology. Students can enjoy the Kingston Autograph Arena to meet-and-greet with some of their favorite players. The First Tee will be conducting a chipping clinic for kids at 2 p.m. on the chipping green.

Tickets

Daily grounds tickets are available online for $40. Ticket sales will be online only and are available for purchase throughout the weekend. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary admission.

For those looking for all-inclusive options, Partners Club tickets are available for $425 per day and will have access to a skybox on the 17th green with food and full bar included.

For current tournament information please visit www.HoagClassic.com.

About the Hoag Classic

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic showcases golf legends as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title.

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities.

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive country club in Newport Beach that has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 25 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic.