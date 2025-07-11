Jill Braverman of Newport Beach Earns Top Award at Pickleball Championship

The world’s first and world’s best pickleball tour brought the fireworks on Fourth of July weekend as the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) hosted a capacity crowd for five thrilling Championship Sunday matches at the 2025 Zimmer Biomet APP Newport Beach Open.

The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach played host to five days of nonstop pickleball competition, welcoming players of all ages and skill levels in addition to the sport’s elite professionals.

Jill Braverman of Newport Beach and her partner Megan Fudge earned the top trophy in the Women’s Pro Doubles.

“It definitely felt like a home crowd advantage,” Braverman said. “TTC at Newport Beach is one of the most beautiful clubs in the world.”

The 2025 Zimmer Biomet APP Newport Beach Open also showcased a large field of amateur players from across the country including brand-new U16 and U13 divisions, the AARP Champions and Masters Pro Divisions, and the latest round of the season-long Humana Cup competition for pros 50 and over.

Gold medalists from the event earned a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket and secured their rights to pre-register for the 2025 USA Pickleball National Championships, and all amateur medalists earned an APP Passport guaranteeing pre-registration for the season-ending 2025 APP Tour Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

More information about upcoming APP events—including APP Tour dates, player registration and ticket information—is available on www.theapp.global.