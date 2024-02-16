Sherman Library & Gardens Announces 2024 Spring Plant and Flower Shows

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens has announced three Spring plant and flower shows in partnership with local plant societies. The public is invited to view wonderful plants and blooms, learn from plant specialists, and buy locally grown plants.

Shows include an exhibit, sale, family activities, lectures, and other programming. The shows are free with garden admission. Garden admission is only $5, and always free for Members. The shows are held on select weekends from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

March 2 & 3: Joyful Flowers: Ikebana Show

Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arranging, expressed in a special way using balance, harmony and form. Ikebana uses everything that nature offers to make art including branches, leaves and flowers. Families are invited to make their own mini-ikebana box to take home. The sales area will also include kits, books, arrangements and bouquets to purchase. The show will also feature an ikebana-inspired display created by the Sherman Library & Gardens horticulture team in the garden.

Marh 17 & 18: Clivia Show & Sale

The North American Clivia Society will present a two-day Clivia (pronounced cly-vee-ah) show and sale at Sherman Library & Gardens. Clivia plants are native to South Africa and have become popular with collectors. These exquisite flowering plants were named after Lady Charlotte Florentina Clive, Duchess of Northumberland, England (1787-1866). A unique variety of clivia plants will be on display and available for purchase.

April 6 & 7: Bromeliad Show & Sale

Come out and discover the wonderful diversity of Bromeliads. These plants have evolved in some of nature’s most challenging conditions, from desert to rainforest to cloud forest. The Bromeliad Show & Sale will feature and showcase the diverse species and cultivars within the bromeliad group. Air plants, Spanish moss and pineapple are some of the most familiar Bromeliads, but there are many more to discover. Members of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society will be exhibiting some fabulous specimens as well as offering many plants for sale. Come with your questions for the experts and take home some plants, tips and inspiration.

For more information, phone (949) 673-2261 or visit www.thesherman.org. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.