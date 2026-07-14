Hoag Earns First-in-the-West Designation as Endometriosis Center of Excellence

In a significant milestone for women’s health, Hoag is now the first hospital in California – and the first in the western United States – to be designated a Center of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), reinforcing Hoag’s leadership in advancing comprehensive, patient-centered care for women living with endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a complex and often underdiagnosed condition that requires specialized, collaborative care. Hoag’s Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care Program brings together fellowship-trained specialists, including experts across gynecology, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, pain management, and other specialties to ensure patients receive seamless, evidence-based treatment tailored to their individual needs.

“This Center of Excellence designation validates the exceptional work our team is doing every day to elevate the standard of care for patients with endometriosis,” said Dr. Marc Winter, Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Hoag’s Women’s Health Institute and the co-chair for the Hoag Endometriosis Advisory Council. “Working collaboratively with our team of specialists allows us to address the full scope of this disease, from diagnosis through advanced surgical intervention and long-term management, resulting in better outcomes and improved quality of life for our patients.”

Dr. Winter is the first surgeon in California with both Surgeon of Excellence in Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care and Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designations, further underscoring the depth of expertise behind Hoag’s program.

Hoag’s Multidisciplinary Endometriosis Care Program is co-led by Dr. Elizabeth Raskin, Surgical Director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program within Hoag’s Digestive Health Institute, whose expertise highlights the intersection between endometriosis and gastrointestinal health.

“Endometriosis often extends beyond gynecologic care, impacting multiple organ systems which requires highly coordinated treatment,” said Dr. Raskin. “We are able to provide comprehensive care that addresses the complexity of this disease and supports patients at every stage of their journey.”

As a leader in endometriosis care, Hoag continues to invest in innovative approaches, advanced surgical techniques and collaborative care models that improve patient outcomes. The SRC designation reflects Hoag’s dedication to delivering safe, effective and compassionate care.

For more information, visit www.hoag.org.