Pacific Symphony’s ‘Wicked’ Gala Raises $2 Mil to Support Music and Education Programs

It was a wicked night at the Pacific Symphony gala on Saturday, May 2, as the “Wicked” themed evening at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa was transformed into an enchanting “Wicked” inspired wonderland.

The theatrically immersive evening transported more than 300 guests into a lush world dripping in mossy greens, radiant pinks, fresh florals, shimmering bubbles and whimsical details from ceiling to floor that captured the magic and mystique of Oz.

Hosted by Pacific Symphony’s Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the Gala was chaired by Board Member Arthur Ong and Ginger Sun, who expressed their gratitude and shared a video showcasing the impact of Pacific Symphony’s youth education programs.

Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte welcomed guests, noting that “There’s a beautiful lyric in ‘Wicked’ that says, because I knew you, I’ve been changed for good, and that captures what your support makes possible. Because of you, a child hears a live orchestra for the first time. Because of you, music brings comfort, joy, and connection across our community. Because of you, Pacific Symphony is not just an orchestra, it is a force for good, and that impact begins with extraordinary leadership. To our lead sponsor, Sandy Segerstrom Daniels, your generosity, your spirit, and your deep belief in the orchestra truly sets the tone for everything we do.”

Guests also enjoyed a performance by Lopez-Yañez, his fiancée and soprano, Cassandra Pinataro, Ty Taylor and Pacific Symphony musicians, during which they embraced “Wicked” hits like “Defying Gravity.”

“I want to thank you all for being here, for supporting the Pacific Symphony,” Lopez-Yañez told guests. “You should know that I’ve had the great fortune of traveling and working with many, many of the greatest orchestras, not just in this country, but around the world. And we are truly lucky and blessed to have the Pacific Symphony in our backyards. They are one of the most exceptional orchestras on the planet, they’re some of the most eager, enthusiastic, and talented players I get the privilege to work with, but not only that, they are also incredibly giving of their time, of their talent, not only on stage but throughout our community, in the education initiatives they do, and in the community outreach initiatives that they do.”

The evening began at 5 p.m. in the Hyatt foyer, where dramatic décor included “Wicked” characters Glinda and Elphaba, who posed for photos with guests, many attired in the “Wicked” theme. There was also a 360-degree video activation that transported guests through the Wizard of Oz’s tornado scene.

When chimes rang, guests followed the yellow brick road into the ballroom, where tables on opposite sides reflected the personalities of Oz’s beloved characters. One was adorned in shades of pink and the other in rich greens.

The culinary experience, courtesy of noted Knife Pleat chef Tony Esnault, began with a cold pea soup, followed by salmon with fresh vegetables. The meal concluded with a refreshing strawberry sorbet (a la the sweetness of Glinda).

A live auction included exclusive trips and experiences, including the opportunity to conduct one piece at a Pacific Symphony Pops concert (won by NB Indy editor Christopher Trela). The evening concluded with live music by JT & Friends.

“This year’s gala was truly an evening to remember,” said John Forsyte, president and CEO of Pacific Symphony. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to our many sponsors, donors, gala committee members, event co-chairs, Board of Directors, and guests for their remarkable efforts and support of Pacific Symphony. The spectacular event supports our continued mission of uplifting our renowned orchestra, music education initiatives and community programs across Orange County and beyond.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to dedicate our time to Pacific Symphony and its mission of enriching our community with the beauty and power of live orchestral music,” said Ong. “The outpouring of support at this year’s gala was remarkable in that the $2 million in funding will not only support the orchestra but will significantly uplift its youth and community engagement programs, instilling a lifelong love of music and support for the art form.”

The Wicked Celebration sponsors included Sandy Segerstrom Daniels of Newport Beach, Susie and Steve Perry, Sally Segerstrom of Newport Beach, Yassmin Sarmadi and Tony Esnault of Knife Pleat, David and Darrellyn Melilli, Anoosheh and Alan Oskouian, Desforges Vineyard, Park Club, Delta, South Coast Plaza and Regency Air.