OASIS Travel Center in Corona del Mar Offers Excursions Exclusively for Seniors

It’s life’s truism: the older we get, the less enthused we are to venture beyond Newport’s comfortable borders for the entertainment venues we used to find so enriching, exciting and educating.

Problem solved via the Friends of OASIS Travel Department (located in the OASIS Senior Center main oﬃce). According to Ginny Davidson, current head of the travel oﬃce at OASIS, for more than 30 years, they have been providing luxurious bus rides for seniors to some of the more popular attractions in L.A., Orange, San Diego, and occasionally Santa Barbara Counties.

Although there have been those rare trips to the Nevada cities of Las Vegas and Laughlin, Oasis Travel now keeps its tours to local day trips.

Davidson heads a team of 16 travel volunteers who brainstorm weekly on what would be, could be or will be interesting for the next series of oﬀerings. Currently, there are a handful of tours remaining this summer, but most are already SRO (sitting room only) with rapidly expanding wait lists.

These excursions include the Getty Villa, Norton Simon Museum, Del Mar Racetrack, the Battleship Iowa Museum in Long Beach, Reagan Library (for the nation’s 250th national anniversary), Hollywood Bowl, LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art), and a Temecula winery tour. Start and return times vary according to event, with one return time as late as midnight.

Oasis Travel is a unique operation among senior centers. For those members interested in vacation travel beyond Newport, OASIS has been referring business to two full-service travel agencies: San Diego-based AFC, and most recently, Collette Travel (a national company). Oasis Travel invites other agencies to make presentations to the travel staﬀ if they are interested in sharing their services.

Despite faultless planning, as with any travel situation, sometimes itineraries or scheduling might change.

“Most of our clients accept that that can happen,” said Davidson, who adds that “we call each ticket holder the day before their tour” to remind them of their impending trip.

Although rare, there are those occasional customer complaints, mostly solvable. However, one passenger complained loudly when circumstances at advertised venues forced changes “beyond our control,” said Davidson. “As with travel anywhere, unplanned things do happen.”

The largest part of a tour’s cost is for bus rental, which varies according to total distances travelled. Snacks are provided, and lunches are usually included in tour fees.

The OASIS Travel catalog lists several available excursions (noted below). Brochures for the tours are available in racks outside the OASIS travel oﬃce, or call (949) 718-1810. The Travel Oﬃce is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 27: Ring of Fire LA: Tribute to Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash. $128/$133

Introducing “Ring of Fire LA,” the ultimate Johnny Cash tribute band hailing from the heart of Los Angeles! With a deep reverence for the Man in Black, this electrifying group delivers a powerful, authentic performance that transports audiences back to the golden era of country music. Featuring soulful vocals, masterful instrumentation, and a setlist packed with Johnny Cash’s greatest hits, they will be joined by a special vocalist representing June Carter Cash. “Ring of Fire LA” captures the spirit and sound of a true American legend. Held at The Grand Event Center in Long Beach. Includes a BBQ Brisket of Beef luncheon. Lunch is at 1 p.m. Show starts at 2 p.m. Depart: 11:30 a.m. Return: 5 p.m.

August 25: Battleship IOWA Museum & Harbor Cruise. $115/120

Join us for a “presidential” guided tour as we step back in time to an era of courage and innovation aboard the Battleship IOWA. Explore exhibits highlighting the ship’s service during World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War. The tour also oﬀers a comprehensive look at naval and maritime history in San Pedro. Experience firsthand the history that our generation lived through, guided by knowledgeable veterans whose stories bring the battleship’s past to life. We’ll explore the ship’s corridors, stand beneath the massive 16-inch guns and learn how this historic vessel served during three diﬀerent wars. Lunch is on your own at Vickie’s Doghouse. Following lunch, we’ll board a harbor boat for a 45-minute narrated Harbor Tour Cruise. Marvel at iconic Los Angeles waterfront landmarks, including the Vincent Thomas Bridge, container terminals, Angels Gate Lighthouse and other working harbor sights. (Extensive Walking). Depart: 9:15 a.m. Return 4 p.m.

There’s no doubt that with frequent traﬃc tie-ups, transportation to and from can take longer than planned. To that end, all luxury buses by the contracted company are equipped with bathrooms.

For more information, visit the Friends of OASIS website at https://friendsofoasis.org. And if you’re curious, OASIS stands for Older Adult Social & Information Services.