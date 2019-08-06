Hoag Earns High Rankings in National Report

Share this:

Once again, Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County.

Hoag was ranked the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and eighth-best in California according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-2020 Best Hospitals Rankings, hospital officials announced Tuesday.

For the past three decades, the report has been designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures.

Hoag’s 2019-20 rankings also included national recognition for Hoag’s specialty services, including: 37 in neurology and neurosurgery,41 in gynecology, 41 in orthopedics, and 48 in gastroenterology & GI surgery.

Additional rankings included high performing in five adult specialties, including cancer, geriatrics, nephrology, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology, as well as high performing in nine procedures and conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

“Receiving this prestigious national recognition is a tribute to Hoag’s commitment to delivering the highest quality, patient-centered care each and every day to the Orange County community,” said Robert Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We are so proud of our dedicated employees, medical staff, volunteers, and our Board, who demonstrate compassion each and every day while providing this community a level of personalized care that is unsurpassed.”

This year marks the first that Hoag is nationally ranked in neurology and neurosurgery, and cynecology – a reflection of the resources Hoag has invested in these areas, including giving patients access to the most leading-edge treatment and diagnostic options available.

“It’s rare for a community hospital to have access to the most advanced treatments, technologies and clinical trials, but at Hoag we are fiercely committed to exploring and perfecting innovative options for our patients and this community,” Braithwaite said.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely or entirely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

For more information, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals and hoag.org