Hoag Earns Top Grades for Patient Safety

Hoag has once again been awarded straight “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade for its hospitals in Newport Beach and Irvine, reaffirming Hoag’s position among the nation’s top hospitals for patient safety and quality of care.

This national recognition reflects Hoag’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of safe, compassionate, and reliable care for the Orange County community.

“Patient safety has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hoag,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. “Earning ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group is a wonderful testament to our physicians, nurses and team members who go above and beyond every day to ensure our patients receive the safest, highest quality care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluates hospitals nationwide on 22 evidence-based measures that impact patient outcomes, including infection prevention, surgical safety and reduced length of stay.

Leapfrog assigns these grades to nearly 3,000 general hospitals across the country, drawing data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and other supplemental sources. These grades serve as an important resource for patients seeking transparent, data-driven insights into hospital quality.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County that consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California.

