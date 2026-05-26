Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach Names Christian Baldon as 2026 Nurse of the Year

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach has named Christian Baldon, MSN-FNP, RN, PCCN, as the 2026 Hoag Nurse of the Year, recognizing her extraordinary commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate patient care, and unwavering leadership within the Sub Intensive Care Unit (Sub‑ICU).

Presented at Hoag’s annual Nurse’s Day Celebration, the Hoag Nurse of the Year award is the organization’s highest nursing honor and celebrates a registered nurse who exemplifies professional and clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, strong patient outcomes, and community service.

“Christian Baldon is a wonderful representation of the commitment to excellence that defines Hoag’s nursing teams,” said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at Hoag. “We are proud to celebrate Christian and to honor all of the nurses at Hoag who make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and the communities we serve.”

Christian’s colleagues describe her as a nurse who elevates everyone around her. Christian’s ability to connect deeply with patients and families, ensuring they feel informed, supported, and involved in the recovery process, sets her apart.

“Christian is an excellent nurse who consistently provides exceptional patient care while actively involving families in the recovery process,” said Hilary Stagliano, BSN, RN, SCRN, Department Director of the Sub and Neuro Intensive Care Units at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach. “She is highly respected by her peers and coworkers and is truly the gatekeeper of positive morale in our unit. Christian’s compassion, professionalism, and leadership embody the very best of Hoag nursing.”

With more than 14 years at Hoag, Christian has built a distinguished career serving patients and families in the Sub‑ICU at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach. She is widely regarded as one of the most respected and trusted nurses in the hospital, known for her exceptional clinical judgment, calm presence in critical situations, and dedication to evidence‑based practice.

A Clinical Ladder IV nurse with PCCN certification, Christian also holds a Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner degree. She regularly serves as a relief charge nurse, mentor, and preceptor, helping to develop the next generation of Hoag nurses.

Hoag is widely recognized for excellence in nursing care and is one of about 100 institutions nationwide, and the first in California, to achieve Magnet® with Distinction, a designation that reflects outstanding clinical quality, nursing excellence, and strong patient outcomes.

Thanks to philanthropic investment in nursing education, including transformational support from the Argyros family, Hoag continues to develop, attract and retain the brightest nurses seeking advanced education and training. Nearly 4,000 Hoag nurses have received scholarships to pursue higher education and approximately 90 percent of Hoag nurses hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), with many going on to earn advanced degrees, including Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

For more information on Hoag Nursing, visit www.hoag.org/nursing.