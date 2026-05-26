From Heartbreak to Hope: Viviana Soldano FaBrizio Creates Newport Beach Sanctuary for Dogs in Need

By Sandra M. Borges | Special to the NB Indy

Man’s best friend—the four-legged furry companion that we can’t picture human life on Earth without—has often faced a life of abandonment and neglect. But one person, fitness supermodel Viviana Soldano FaBrizio, has made it a personal mission to change their fates and advocate for those with no voice: our K-9 counterparts.

Viviana, characterized by a lineage of fashion and glamour as the daughter of legendary Italian fashion designer Sergio Soldano, took the discipline learned from that lifestyle to establish a long-term sanctuary for dogs in need in Newport Beach.

After facing the passing of her beloved bichon rise, Amore, the loss left what she describes as a “piece of her heart missing,” but that void soon became the foundation for something greater: Amore for Dogs, founded in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that no dog has to face the world alone.

“This grief transformed into a mission to save other dogs in need,” said Viviana.

What began as a rescue operation quickly evolved into a grander dream, becoming a physical sanctuary in 2019 where dogs aren’t just surviving but thriving in a “forever home” environment.

One of the key parts of Amore for Dogs is its focus on holistic and preemptive care. Moving beyond simple rehoming, Viviana has stepped into the gaps often found in the veterinary medical industry through prioritizing rehabilitation.

Amore for Dogs functions on three vital fronts: a halfway house for dogs transitioning to adoptive families, a peaceful retirement home for dogs whose owners can no longer care for them, and individualized care for severely abused animals.

The facility, located in Newport Beach, is packed with pampering amenities, including an exercise park, a custom 30-foot-long dog swimming pool, a dedicated spa day room, and a veterinary medical room to handle preemptive and daily care.

This model allows her to oversee every aspect of a dog’s quality of life.

“The sanctuary has been created to prioritize the health and happiness of the animals,” said Viviana. Amor for Dogs serves as an essential safety net for senior dogs or those with chronic conditions who are often deemed unadoptable by standard shelters.

Viviana’s advocacy is also rooted in breaking of societal biases. She candidly recalls a time when she feared pit bulls due to widespread misinformation. To confront this, she did what she does best: she educated herself and adopted “Buddy,” a pit bull who completely reshaped her perspective.

“Through love, trust and protection, they can be loving and protective,” said Viviana. She now uses that experience to teach her employees and the community that every breed deserves a chance at a beautiful life.

Viviana continues to leverage her purpose-driven public persona, utilizing her visibility to encourage community support and highlight rehabilitation stories.

Backed by the strategic engine of the EGBAR Foundation and Simple Green, Viviana creates a cross-collaboration that ensures a long-term impact on community and conservation for Amore for Dogs.

She hopes to expand the sanctuary into other regions and states to further execute her mission, thereby ensuring that for as many dogs as possible, everything truly will be all right.

To stay connected with the sanctuary’s mission, visit @amorefordogs on Instagram. To support its efforts visit www.amorefordogs.com.