Hoag Hospital Launches Hoag at Home Health Services

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has launched Hoag at Home, a comprehensive home care service that provides patients with high-quality personalized care in the comfort of their home.

Hoag at Home represents an evolution in Hoag’s commitment to the community and a recognition of the changing demographics of the county. This new service allows Hoag to extend the world-class care that is delivered in Hoag hospitals, physician offices and health centers to a patient’s place of residence.

“People are living and staying mobile longer, and there are more ways to allow people to age in place. Offering a comprehensive home care model is essential for our community,” said Hoag CEO and President Robert T. Braithwaite.

Hoag at Home’s services will span prevention, diagnostics, treatment and recovery. Hoag at Home services include a variety of options such as physical and occupational therapy, skilled nursing, hospice services, and home physician services including a 24/7 nursing advice line and home doctor visits.

“We want patients to have the same quality, compassionate experience that they receive if they visit their doctor’s office, have an outpatient care experience at one of our health centers, or a hospital visit at Hoag,” said Jeff Hammond, executive director of Hoag at Home. “Patients will have the seamless continuity of care they expect from Hoag when one of our care providers visits a patient’s home, whether it be for short term or on-going medical care.”

Hoag at Home recently welcomed two physicians with a depth of expertise in delivering home care services to aging patients. Joomo Yang, M.D., and Michael Haga, M.D., members of Hoag Medical Group, are residentialists that specialize in geriatrics, memory care, hospice and palliative medicine.

“Patients prefer to be treated at home if they can, and our services allow them to do that,” said Hammond. “We have the technology and expertise to support patients in ways that were once only possible in a hospital setting. And by coordinating with Hoag’s physicians, navigators and specialists, we can provide seamless care.”

For more information on Hoag at Home, call (949) 736-6100 or visit www.hoag.org.