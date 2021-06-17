Art, Fashion, Music Collide at Ethos Contemporary Art Multi-Media Experience

Share this:

Art plus fashion plus music equals “Gen Art Muse 2021: An Evening of Film, Art, Fashion and Music,” an event that took place on Thursday, June 10 co-hosted by Ethos Contemporary Art (the pop art gallery in Newport Beach founded by artist and curator Georgeana Ireland) and Gen Art, the entertainment company known for its innovative multi-media, fashion and art experiences.

The dynamic evening was co-produced with Creative Director Nytrix of 10th Dimension Studios.

Held at the Gray Matter Museum of Art in Newport Beach, more than 250 partygoers enjoyed beverages and passed hors d’oeuvres from The Event Loft while a DJ curated upbeat tunes.

Platinum recording artist Luciana, the Queen of Electro, stole the show as she sang “I Like That” in her stunning straw dress, with DJ Glovibes providing back-up music. The talented entertainer was also debuting her inaugural art collection at the event.

Ninja Monk, the LA-based fashion label and newly recognized Gen Art “Fresh Faces in Fashion,” provided a continuous runway show.

Guests also enjoyed a creative speakeasy bar sculpture immersive art installation called “Password: Sapphire,” created by Ireland, while “Why Women Kill” actress and singer Lana Parrilla performed “It’s Over Now” from her recently-released music video with DJ Glovibes.

Constantly changing colored lights and white smoke created a fun artsy vibe, and original artworks were showcased throughout the venue, curated by Ireland.

Among celebs and influencers attending were “The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her partner Fernanda Rocha, actress/producer Michele Ann Einert, HGTV “Flip or Flop” star and Emmy judge Steve Cederquist, actress and bodybuilding champion Lauren Powers, actor Matthew Rhodes, Netflix comedy “Tall Girl” star Ava Michelle, actress/producer Jennifer Dorogi, rapper/musician Ozie Amny, “This Is Us” star Bill Chott, influencers Tyler Funke and Olga Loera, and many more.

As Gen Art CEO Keri Ingvarsson stated, “We came together to experience a great Ninja Monk fashion show and a concert by Luciana, and, in the end, our guests bought art, which supported the artists. It was a wonderful introduction for Gen Art to Orange County.”

Established in 2014, Ethos Contemporary Art features contemporary paintings, sculptures and art glass in galleries located in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Ethos specializes in Pop Art, Street Art, Lyrical Art, Expressionism and monumental scale art, representing living masters and brilliant emerging artists. Visit www.ethoscontemporaryart.com.

Gen Art is a visual art-driven event group, and, entering into fashion and film by 1996, the company highlights culturally significant creators in fashion, film, music and art through unique consumer experiences and branded collaborations. The company has produced more than 5,000 multimedia, film, fashion, music, art, tech and culinary events globally. Visit www.genart.com.

For more information on Gray Matter Museum, visit www.gmmaca.org.