Hoag Hospital Welcomes Renowned Cardiac Surgeon Timothy Lee

Share this:

Specialty trained and highly-skilled cardiothoracic surgeon Timothy Lee, M.D.,

M.S. has joined the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute at Hoag Hospital.

Having built a practice around personalized cardiac care in San Francisco, Dr. Lee comes to Hoag with extensive experience in minimally invasive surgeries, all arterial coronary artery bypass surgeries, the repair and replacement of heart valves and clinical trial research. He is double board certified in surgery and thoracic surgery.

Dr. Lee graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University before earning his master’s degree in clinical and translational research and his medical degree from the University of Michigan. He performed his internship and residency at New York University School of Medicine, where he received cardiothoracic surgery fellowship training and served as chief fellow and administrative chief. His research has been published in many peer-reviewed journals.

Hoag officials said Dr. Lee’s patient-centric approach to care make him the right fit for the team.

“Dr. Lee possesses the intellect, drive, compassion and expertise that patients have come to expect with Hoag’s cardiac care,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “We believe he will be an asset to our patients and to our community, and we are excited for Dr. Lee to join the Hoag team.”

The San Francisco native said he is looking forward to working with an institution that is recognized as one of the top cardiovascular hospitals in the nation.

“Hoag’s reputation for innovation makes it one of the premier places to work as a cardiothoracic surgeon,” Dr. Lee said.

The Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart and Vascular Institute (JMCHVI) at Hoag is one of the preeminent cardiovascular centers on the West Coast, and is well respected for delivering quality care and exceptional patient outcomes in the areas of valve disease, vascular disease and cardiac arrhythmia.

The 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report ranked Hoag high performing in all six cardiac specialties: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Transcatheter Valve Replacement (TAVR). The Society of Thoracic

Surgeons rated Hoag’s Cardiovascular Surgery Program in the highest category for quality and successful outcomes, achieved by only 1.8 percent of hospitals nationwide. Hoag’s physicians perform the highest volume and quality outcomes for cardiac surgery in the region.

Visit www.hoag.org for more information.