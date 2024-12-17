Hoag Opening New Urgent Care Location in Newport Beach

Share this:

Hoag is expanding access to its world-class health care services with the launch of its 17th Hoag Urgent Care facility on Monday, Dec. 30.

Conveniently located within the Hoag Health Center Newport Beach – Jamboree, this new urgent care offers exceptional access to top-tier medical care to help patients feel better faster.

The experienced Hoag Urgent Care team, comprising more than 100 providers and approximately 150 staff members, has cared for over 1.5 million patients. The team is trained to care for patients of all ages, treating most illnesses and injuries, from coughs and colds to aches and accidents. If a condition requires follow-up care or further diagnostics, patients benefit from streamlined referrals to Hoag’s renowned network of top specialists, ensuring continuity and convenience.

Hoag Urgent Care is led by Medical Director Felix Horng, M.D., MBA, and Executive Director Kelly Reynolds, MHA.

Whether dealing with a sudden fever, injury or other health concern, patients can access walk-in appointments or save time by checking current wait times or making a reservation at hoagurgentcare.com.

This location, sitting on the border of Newport Beach and Irvine at the cross streets of Jamboree Road and Campus Drive, will build upon the foundation of excellence that the Orange County community has come to expect from Hoag.

“Hoag Urgent Care is proud to provide even more people with convenient access to high-quality medical care,” said Dr. Horng. “Our newest location supports our commitment to delivering the best access to exceptional health care when and where patients need it most.”

The convenience of Hoag Urgent Care services complements the medical programs currently available at this state-of-the-art Hoag Health Center: Functional Medicine and Hoag Compass.

Hoag Functional Medicine provides a patient-centered approach focused on disease prevention, longevity, nutrition, and exercise to enhance overall health and lifestyle.

The center also features Hoag Compass, Hoag’s offering for people seeking data-driven, customized preventative wellness services. This convenient program offers expanded lab diagnostics, analyzing more than 100 biomarkers in the body, and nutrigenomic DNA testing, uncovering how the body reacts to nutrition and exercise. Hoag Compass also offers health coaching, mental health support, and referrals to Hoag’s renowned specialists, all in one place.

Hoag Urgent Care will celebrate the opening of its 17th location at the Hoag Health Center Newport Beach – Jamboree with an open house on Jan. 11, 2025 between 10 a.m. and noon. Community members are invited to tour the facility, meet the team, and discover the range of services offered. The first 50 adults to arrive will receive a special gift and the event will feature several family-friendly giveaways. Attendees can contribute to a food drive and enter for a chance to win two tickets to the Disneyland Resort.

The Hoag Health Center Newport Beach – Jamboree is located at 4699 Jamboree Rd. in Newport Beach. The Urgent Care will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.hoagurgentcare.com.