Op/Ed Message from Mayor Joe Stapleton: Newport Beach’s Future is Bright

Share this:

Christmas lights and holiday celebrations ring in a season filled with memories of our past and our hopes for the future.

Our Newport Beach City Council chambers reflected this spirit as we thanked outgoing City Council Members and welcomed new ones to the dais.

I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve this incredible community as Mayor of Newport Beach.

Our city is a paradise in every sense—its natural beauty, vibrant neighborhoods, and proud residents make it a place we are proud to call home. We all share a love for this piece of Heaven, and I am deeply committed to working with my colleagues and building on the hard work and dedication of those who came before us to make Newport Beach even greater for every resident.

That approach to improving our city will be encapsulated with a simple, but profound, theme: Celebrate Newport.

We will take the time to recognize the contributions of the generations of community leaders who have come before us and shaped this incredible gem of a city. We will also recognize those who are helping to shape our future. Whether it’s the volunteers, first responders, city staff, business owners, or everyday residents—each of you plays a part in making Newport Beach the dynamic, welcoming place we all love.

As Mayor, I will prioritize three main goals aimed at strengthening and safeguarding our community.

First, our top priority is to ensure that Newport Beach remains a safe place to live, work, and play. We have already made strides in enhancing our public safety programs with new technologies, like the Flock license-plate reading cameras, which have been implemented to help us respond faster to crime and improve public security.

In 2025, we will launch even more initiatives, including a virtual Crime Information Center and a drone program to bolster our ability to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe.

Second, we will continue to improve community infrastructure. We will break ground on the new Peninsula Fire Station #1 and a new branch library, both of which are essential for serving our growing population. We are also working on plans for a world-class aquatic center at Lower Castaways Park—something I’m particularly excited about.

Furthermore, we will expand our Peninsula Trolley system, making it easier for residents to travel and connect throughout our community. We’ll also invest in improving the walkability, rideability and vibrancy of our commercial corridors, which will help our local businesses and create a more enjoyable environment for all.

Third, I believe that a community is only as strong as its future leaders. That’s why I’m focused on encouraging young people to get involved in local service. Through the Newport Beach Foundation Distinguished Citizen Program, we’ll continue to provide opportunities for young residents to engage in volunteerism, mentorship, and leadership, ensuring that the next generation of Newport Beach residents is as passionate about this city as those who came before them.

As we look toward 2025, we’ll celebrate all that makes Newport Beach unique. One of the projects I’m most proud of is the Newport Bay Trash Interceptor, an innovative solution that will remove hundreds of tons of trash before it ever reaches the bay. This is a step forward in our ongoing commitment to preserving our environment, and it’s a great example of the impact we can have when we all come together as a community.

Newport Beach is a city unlike any other. It’s a city full of opportunity, possibility, and passion. I truly believe that we are a family here—and as your mayor, I consider all 85,000 of you, my family. Together, we will continue to make this place one of the best in the country. I’m proud to lead this wonderful city, and I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together in the years to come.

Here’s to a year of celebration, growth, and community. Let’s celebrate Newport!

Joe Stapleton was selected as the 2025 Newport Beach Mayor during the final City Council meeting of 2024, by a vote of 7-0.