Hoag Summer Fest Raises $550K for Boldly Hoag Campaign

On June 18, Hoag Hospital Foundation’s 38th Annual Hoag Summer Fest achieved unprecedented success, welcoming more than 1,400 guests for an unforgettable evening celebrating philanthropy, community, and world-class culinary experiences.

Held at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, the event was made possible through the generous support of 25 sponsors and underwriters, led by presenting sponsor Woodside Credit, along with more than 50 restaurant and beverage partners who showcased the very best of Orange County’s vibrant dining scene.

Guests enjoyed exceptional food and beverage tastings, live entertainment from the beloved Tijuana Dogs, and the opportunity to support Hoag’s mission of advancing exceptional health care across the region.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of Hoag’s donors, friends, and community supporters, the event raised a record-breaking $552,850—the highest fundraising total in Hoag Summer Fest’s 38-year history.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Boldly Hoag campaign, which is driving the transformative expansion of the Hoag Hospital Irvine Sun Family Campus. The new facilities, opening this Fall, will significantly enhance access to leading-edge cancer care, women’s health services, digestive health programs, and advanced surgical capabilities, ensuring more Orange County residents receive world-class care close to home.