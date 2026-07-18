‘Sip N’ Dink’ Wine and Pickleball Tournament for Charity Comes to The Tennis & Pickleball Club in Newport Beach August 1

America’s fastest-growing sport meets wine country at Sip N’ Dink, Southern California’s first Wine & Pickleball Tournament.

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, players, winemakers and wine enthusiasts will gather at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach for a first-of-its-kind event combining competitive pickleball, premium wine, food, and philanthropy in support of Miracles for Kids.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Unlike a traditional wine festival or pickleball tournament, Sip N’ Dink pairs players with winery teams before the first serve. Participants compete in a round-robin tournament representing premier wineries from California, Washington and New Zealand, then gather for a Grand Tasting featuring wines from every participating winery.

“Wine lovers and pickleball players are often the same person – active, social, and competitive, and spanning a much wider range of ages than people think. Winemakers are fiercely competitive in their craft, so putting them on the court felt natural. There’s nothing like Sip N’ Dink anywhere in the world right now,” said Naushad Huda, founder of Grape Night, an immersive wine experience company that is producing Sip N’ Dink.

The tournament welcomes players of every skill level. Rather than competing as individuals, participants are drafted onto one of 10 winery teams, creating an atmosphere that blends friendly competition with camaraderie. Each winery will have its own team colors, winemaker representation, and wines featured during the Grand Tasting. Participating wineries include:

Lone Madrone, Paso Robles

Whitehall Lane, Napa Valley

The Landing, Bay of Islands, New Zealand

Salvestrin, Napa Valley

AJA Vineyards, Malibu Coast

Chappellet, Napa Valley

Foundry Vineyards, Walla Walla

Brasswood, Napa Valley

Bianchi, Paso Robles

John Anthony Vineyards, Napa Valley

Guests will experience wineries in a new way – watching winemakers compete on the court before connecting over wine during the Grand Tasting. Sip N’ Dink transforms traditional wine tasting into an interactive experience built around conversation, competition, and community.

More than a sporting event or wine festival, Sip N’ Dink was designed with a charitable mission at its core. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Miracles for Kids, the Orange County nonprofit that has spent over two decades helping families with critically ill children overcome financial hardship, housing instability, food insecurity, and other challenges that accompany a child’s medical crisis.

Presenting sponsor, The Raad Life, will host a live, on-site podcast studio featuring interviews with participating winemakers, tastemakers, and other VIP guests.

The Raad Life is a cultural platform and lifestyle brand focused on helping people redefine midlife through storytelling, design, wellness, and personal reinvention. Supporting sponsors include Fletcher Jones Motorcars, CRBN Pickleball and The Elwood Club, whose participation helps expand the event while increasing support for Miracles for Kids.

Tickets and Player Registration are $200 per person and include Tournament entry, Grand Tasting admission, food and refreshments, athlete lounge access, and awards ceremony.

Spectator and Grand Tasting Pass tickets are $125 per person and include Tournament viewing, Grand Tasting admission, food and refreshments, and awards ceremony.

For additional information and for tickets, visit https://grapenight.com.