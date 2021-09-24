Hoag Hospital to Host Conference of Experts in Therapeutic Use of Virtual Reality Oct. 1

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is hosting a conference of experts in therapeutic use of virtual reality and how it is transforming health care on Friday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

And fittingly, this VR conference will be held virtually online. The daylong conference is designed for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and community members, and is free to attend.

A preview of the new Hoag Center for Advanced Visualization and Immersive Therapeutics will be presented at this symposium.

“Hoag excels at advanced care delivery, moving the needle forward in how we take care of people,” Dr. Robert Louis of Hoag said. “In bringing together experts from around the world, we hope to share and learn from one another about how to think about VR development to improve the patient experience.”

To register for the conference and to learn more about the presenters and topics, visit https://www2.hoag.org/advances-in-vr.

Program presentations:

AR and VR Technology– Converging with Machine Learning, Biosensing, and Telemedicine to Transform Healthcare

Walter Greenleaf, PhD, Neuroscientist and Medical Technology Developer, Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory, Stanford University

Solving Problems with Advanced Visualization Technologies

Robert Louis, MD, FAANS, Empower360 Endowed Chair in Skull Base and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Director, Skull Base and Pituitary Program, Hoag

Beyond Questionnaires: Measuring What Matters in Immersive Training and Therapy Using Biosensing VR Technology

Charles Nduka, MA, MD, FRCS, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Emteq Labs

XR for Simulating, Comforting, and Assisting Patients

Gregory F. Welch, PhD, Pegasus Professor and AdventHealth Endowed Chair in Simulation, College of Nursing, Department of Computer Science, and Institute for Simulation & Training, University of Central Florida

The Promise of Virtual Reality in Healthcare: It’s All in the Neuroscience

Todd Maddox, PhD, Vice President, Research & Development, AppliedVR

VR for Chronic Pain – 3 Month Post-treatment Efficacy Data

Beth Darnall, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative, and Pain Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Chief Science Advisor, AppliedVR

Advancing Surgical Epilepsy Care with VR/AR

Vivek Mehta, MD, Neurosurgeon, Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute

Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Urologic Oncology

Jeffrey C. Bassett, MD, MPH, Urologic Oncologist, Hoag Urologic Oncology

Tackling Anxiety and Depression with Immersive Therapeutics

Aaron Gani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BehaVR, LLC

Virtual Reality is Real and Here to Stay

Brendon Hale, PhD, Sr. Principal Research Scientist, OptumLabs

Integrating Immersive Therapies into Practice Through Purposeful Design and Accessibility

Adam Elsesser, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Penumbra, Inc.

Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality Technologies in the Assessment and Treatment of Cognitive Disorders

Lauren Bennett, PhD, Director of Neuropsychology and Clinical Training, Hoag

Are We in the Metaverse Yet? Understanding Immersive Technologies and Why They Matter to Everyone.

Pearly Chen, Emerging Tech VR/AR Executive