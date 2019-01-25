Biz Buzz: Hoag Wins Award, Hosts Gaming Addiction Seminar

Share this:

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care and Obstetrics by the 2019 Women’s Choice Award. This is the sixth consecutive year (2014 – 2019) that Hoag has received awards in these categories.

“It’s an honor to continuously be recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care and Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. “These awards reflect our dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff who always put our patients first and give them the confidence that Hoag offers the best in terms of quality care and patient safety.”

These evidence-based designations signify that Hoag is in the top 8.4 percent of 4,797 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services and in the top 17 percent of 2,778 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The methodology for the America’s Best Hospitals is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. Additionally, each service line award has supplementary criteria that are specific to the service line.

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals lists, please visit womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/.

Hoag Experts Discuss Gaming & Device Addiction in Teens

Gaming and device addiction is becoming more common in teens. The World Health Organization recently recognized “gaming disorder” as a diagnosable condition. While the addiction is not the same as a chemical one via drugs or alcohol, it can cause similar psychological effects, such as irritability, depression, isolation and anxiety.

Hoag invites the community to explore the impact technology has on adolescent behavior and brain development with an educational discussion hosted by Hoag’s teen mental health experts.

This interactive presentation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach Conference Center, 3900 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach. The seminar is free and open to the public.

Register at bit.ly/2RboWrE or visit hoag.org/community-education-classes.

Hoag First in OC to Offer Long-Term Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has become the first hospital in Orange County to offer a new state-of-the art sensor technology that monitors glucose values in adults with diabetes.

Available to patients at the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center at Hoag, the Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is the world’s first FDA-approved, long-term implantable glucose sensor.

The Eversense system consists of a fluorescence-based sensor inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts.

“We are excited to offer our patients the benefits of this innovative glucose monitoring option which is designed to help reduce the challenges of living with diabetes, in turn enhancing their quality of daily living,” said David Ahn, M.D., program director of the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center. “With new and innovative technology like this sensor, we can partner with our patients to help identify the best ways to meet their long-term treatment goals.”

Dr. Ahn is one of the first physicians in California authorized to implant the Eversense sensor. The device offers patients continuous glucose monitoring for up to three months, thus eliminating the need for them to self-administer the weekly or biweekly sensor insertions required by traditional CGM systems.

For more information regarding services at the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center, please visit hoag.org/diabetes.