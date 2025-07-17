CoreViva Launches Flagship Clinic in Newport Beach to Redefine Preventive Healthcare

CoreViva, a physician-founded and physician-backed whole-body MRI clinic, is opening its flagship location in Newport Beach and is now open for patient bookings.

CoreViva MRI scans are designed to detect cancer, aneurysms, joint disease, reproductive issues, and other diseases before symptoms occur. They also provide detailed scores for brain age, musculoskeletal age, and visceral fat to support long-term health planning.

Founded by radiologists Dr. A. Alexander and Dr. Brian Tsui, along with engineer and product leader Adam Jiang, CoreViva aims to fill a critical gap in preventive care.

“Being physician-led and physician-backed means we put patients first in everything we do, including the quality of the scan, the experience itself, and the follow-up care,” said Dr. Alexander, CEO of CoreViva.

The CoreViva team emphasizes both advanced technology and patient-centered design, prioritizing follow-through, clinical integrity, and clarity.

“As a practicing radiologist, I saw firsthand that existing whole-body MRI options weren’t good enough. Patients deserve better than missed diagnoses and impersonal care. We founded CoreViva to raise the bar and save lives,” said Dr. Tsui, CoreViva’s Chief Medical Officer and a former UCSF faculty member.

CoreViva patients get direct consultation with a board-certified radiologist to review scan results which come within two days, minimizing wait times and uncertainty. The scans and radiation-free, contrast-free, and needle-free, and are safe for repeat use while designed for comfort, with a wider bore and the quietest machines on the market. AI-enhanced image quality and interpretation are led by expert CoreViva radiologists, resulting in a clear digital report to guide follow-up.

From its imaging protocols to its tech stack and physical design, every aspect of CoreViva was built from the ground up with patient needs at the center.

About the Founders

Dr. A. Alexander, CEO, is a physician executive and board-certified radiologist trained at George Washington University, Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA. He previously served as a team physician for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers and has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, presentations, and book chapters on topics including diagnostic imaging, cancer, longevity, and artificial intelligence in medicine. Previously, he was the global head of medical imaging at McKinsey & Company.

Dr. Brian Tsui, CMO, is a board-certified radiologist trained at UCLA and UCSF. He was formerly on the UCSF faculty and specializes in neuroradiology. While at UCLA, he led the Department of Radiology’s quality committee, helping drive clinical standards and operational excellence. He has authored over 40 peer-reviewed publications, presentations, and book chapters on topics including brain vessel imaging, women’s imaging, and musculoskeletal tumors.

Adam Jiang, COO, is a Harvard-educated engineer and executive product leader with a background spanning McKinsey & Company, the Gates Foundation, and digital health startups. He led a $100M+ health portfolio at the Gates Foundation and drove COVID diagnostic partnerships during the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.Coreviva.com.