Home Invasion Robbery in Newport Coast

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the early morning of April 16 in the Newport Coast neighborhood. The incident is contained and there are currently no threats to the community.

The crime appears to be a targeted incident involving a prior connection between the suspects and victims.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. reporting a possible home invasion near Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hill Road North. The caller reported that one of the residents shot a suspect while inside the home. The injured suspect and one other suspect then fled the house.

NBPD officers responded to the area and found a male armed with a handgun laying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. That suspect was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated.

The second suspect was located in bushes near the victim’s home. He was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

All four people from inside the residence were safely evacuated and uninjured.

The incident is being actively investigated.