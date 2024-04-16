Orangewood Foundation Hosts OrangewoodFEST 2024: An Epic Party at Newport Dunes Saturday, April 20

Share this:

Newport Dunes is once again the site of the Orangewood Challenge which takes place on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newport Dunes, 1131 Back Bay Dr.

The Orangewood Challenge is an exciting and fun multi-sport team-based obstacle course in which teams of four run, navigate, and tackle challenges along a course. The race is a physical, mental, and teamwork challenge designed for competitive adults of all ages.

The competing teams are also raising funs for the Orangewood Foundation to support Orange County’s foster and community youth.

The Orangewood Challenge is the centerpiece of OrangewoodFest, a free celebration of family, community, and giving back. Not only will the public have the opportunity to enjoy music, great food from local vendors, and fun activities, but you’ll also be helping out a great cause.

The challenge and fest raise funds for Orangewood’s programs that help youth thrive and prosper.

OrangewoodFest includes the Orangewood Challenge plus vendor booths, beach games, arts and crafts, pickleball challenge, fitness classes, food trucks, photo booth, and a live performance by Flashback Heart Attack.

Reserve your tickets now at https://www.orangewoodfest.org/events/orangewoodfest-2.