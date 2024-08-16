Hundreds of Residents Attend National Night Out on Aug. 6 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department invited Newport Beach families to join them in celebrating National Night Out on Aug. 6 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park.

This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

At the Newport Beach National Night Out event, the NBPD provided information on crime prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizen’s Police Academy and Volunteers in Policing.

They featured displays from CSI, SWAT, K9 Officers, Animal Control, and the Mounted Unit.

Officer Joe De Julio was at the event with his K9 partner, Goose. Joe started at the Newport Beach Police Department as a cadet in 2007 and graduated from the Police Academy in 2011. He joined the Canine Unit in August 2021. K9 Goose is a Slovak Malinois and the first female K9 at the NBPD department.

Food was provided by TK Burgers, plus games, crafts and other activities for kids along with a visit from McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog.”