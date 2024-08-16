Mayor Will O’Neil Hosts ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ Aug. 29 at A Market

Share this:

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neil will hold his next Coffee with the Mayor event on Thursday, Aug. 29 at A Market from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Coffee with the Mayor event is open to the public, and Mayor O’Neil is providing coffee and pastries to all attendees.

Coffee with the Mayor is an opportunity for residents to meet Mayor O’Neil in a friendly, relaxed environment and ask questions about matters concerning Newport Beach.

This is the third in a series of Coffee with the Mayor events being held by Mayor O’Neil, whose term as mayor concludes at the end of 2024.

A Market is at 3400 W. Coast Hwy., adjacent to A Restaurant.