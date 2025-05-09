Inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest June 5-8 Announces Honorees and Programming

The Newport Beach Film Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall with a star-studded lineup of actors, directors, costumers and other noted luminaries of the entertainment world.

The Festival is riding the celebratory tailwinds by creating the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest, presented by the Newport Beach Film Festival June 5-8, 2025. The festival features a diverse lineup of screenings and events, honoring both established and emerging talent in television.

“Our first annual Newport Beach TV Fest brings a recognition of world-class television, storytelling and talent to our community for the first time,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and Executive Director of the Newport Beach TV Fest. “To launch this event with the casts from ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Yellowjackets,’ along with individual luminaries like Dan Fogelman and Ralph Macchio, is truly remarkable. These represent the pinnacle of television excellence, and we’re thrilled to present such creativity and innovation in Newport Beach, setting the stage for an unforgettable festival.”

The 2025 Newport Beach TV Fest will honor a handful of notable stars and shows at the Lido Theater. Among them:

Kate Hudson will receive the TV Performance of the Year Award (Actress) for her starring role in the Netflix/Warner Bros. Television comedy series “Running Point,” which was swiftly renewed for Season 2. Hudson, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, THR’s Executive Editor (Awards), in front of a TV Fest audience. The event will kick-off the Newport Beach TV Fest on Thursday, June 5 at 7p.m. at the Lido Theater.

Variety will honor Jason Segel with the inaugural Variety Creative Impact in Television Award on Sunday, June 8. The award is to recognize individuals who have made indelible contributions to the television industry. Segel will accept the honor for his decades-spanning career as an actor, writer, director, and producer, most recently co-creating “Shrinking” on Apple TV+.

Adam Brody will receive the TV Performance of the Year Award (Actor) for his starring role in the Netflix romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This.” Brody will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, THR’s Executive Editor (Awards), in front of a TV Fest audience. The event will take place on Friday, June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lido Theater.

Ralph Macchio will receive the Artist of Distinction Award on Saturday, June 7 at 2 p.m. Following the presentation, “Cobra Kai” star and executive producer William Zabka will join Macchio for a panel discussion, along with co-stars Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, and series creators and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Sam Rockwell will receive the TV Supporting Performance of the Year Award (Actor) for his role as Frank in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The White Lotus.” Rockwell will receive the award immediately following a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast moderated by Scott Feinberg, THR’s Executive Editor (Awards), in front of a TV Fest audience. The event will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Lido Theater.

The Outstanding Drama Ensemble Award will be presented to “Yellowjackets” on Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. Attendees will include cast members Samantha Hanratty, Melanie Lynskey, and Christina Ricci.

The Outstanding Comedy Ensemble Award will be given to “Abbott Elementary” on Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. Attendees will include creator/showrunner/actress Quinta Brunson, and cast members Shery Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis.

The Showrunner of the Year Award will be given to Dan Fogelman on Sunday, June 8 at 4 p.m. The award will be presented by Emmy® winning actress Julianne Nicholson immediately following a live recording of the Los Angeles Times’ Envelope Podcast, moderated by Los Angeles Times Editor-in-Chief Matt Brennan and Senior Television Writer Yvonne Villarreal, in front of a TV Fest audience.

The Newport Beach TV Fest, presented by the Newport Beach Film Festival, is a premier four-day celebration of television artistry, set for June 5-8, 2025. Held at the historic Lido Theater in Newport Beach, the event will showcase a dynamic lineup of events, honoring both established and emerging talent in television. With the largest gathering of Guild and Television Academy voters outside Los Angeles and New York, the event offers a unique platform for innovative storytelling, cementing Newport Beach as a hub for creative excellence in the evolving landscape of television.

Tickets for the Newport Beach TV Fest events and screenings are available at www.nbtvfest.com.