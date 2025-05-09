Local Artist Joan Gladstone’s Exhibition at the Newport Beach Public Library Features Route 66 Artwork

“Get your kicks on Route 66.”

Those lyrics from the 1946 song cemented the importance of U.S. Route 66, one of the original highways that was established on November 11, 1926.

The highway became one of the most famous roadways in America and ran from Santa Monica through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, ending in Chicago, Illinois.

Route 66 spawned a hit TV show called “Route 66” that ran from 1960 to 1964. It also appeared in the animated feature film “Cars” series and in the classic 1939 John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath.”

Route 66 underwent many improvements and realignments over its lifetime, but it was officially removed from the United States Highway System in 1985 after being replaced by sections of the interstate highway system.

Portions of Route 66 still exist, but many of the gas stations, restaurants and motels along the way have either been abandoned or fallen into disrepair.

Fortunately, the lore of Route 66 has grown over time, and fans are looking forward to celebrating the centennial anniversary of Route 66 next year.

Laguna Beach artist Joan Gladstone is one of those fans. She and her husband Ed Gillow have made two pilgrimages to Route 66—once in 2009, and again in 2024.

“Ed watched reruns of the old TV show ‘Route 66’ about two friends in a convertible meeting interesting characters as they drive,” said Gladstone. “We decided in 2009 to do a road trip and travel from here to Amarillo, Texas, and back. Our goal was to search out iconic stops on the way and take photos. Then last October we drove from St. Louis back here taking detours on Route 66.”

Gladstone found the images of old signs so vibrant and interesting, she thought they would make an interesting series of paintings. Three of her Route 66 paintings as well as a handful of her colorful artwork featuring iconic spots in Newport Beach are on display at the Newport Beach Public Library main branch on Avocado Street through June 29.

Gladstone noted that while driving Route 66 last year, many of the structures and signs she had photographed on her first trip had disappeared.

“A once vibrant road of diners and hotels and gas stations had been abandoned, although some places were still alive and well,” said Gladstone. “This was a significant part of Americana. I am hoping people will look at the artwork and it will strike a chord and recreate a memory. That is what is exciting about art—it can be a nostalgic experience.”

The sale of Gladstone’s Route 66 paintings and prints will support the mission of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, which is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national icon and international destination.

“I’m certified by the Commission and will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Centennial activities,” said Gladstone, who recommends going on a Route 66 treasure hunt to explore some of the towns along the road.

“A motel, a sign. Even if the letters are missing, use your imagination and picture what it was like in the 1950s,” said Gladstone. “Stay in one of the inexpensive hotels, have hamburgers and pie at a diner. People are all about speed and efficiency now, back then the trip was more leisurely.”

Once her library show is over, Gladstone is part of another art show at the Coastline College art gallery in Newport Beach that runs June 21 through July 30. She’ll also be returning to the Sawdust Festival this summer with more artwork.

For more information on the Route 66 Centennial activities, visit https://www.route66-centennial.com.

For more information on Joan Gladstone and to view samples of her artwork, visit https://joangladstone.com.