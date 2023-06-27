Independence Day Events in Newport Beach

Share this:

Newport Beach has a handful of fun events planned for the July 4th holiday. From a morning bike parade and carnival to a patriotic boat parade to fireworks in the evening, there is something for everyone to enjoy this Independence Day.

4th of July is for Families: Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival

The bike parade begins at 9 a.m. at 36th Street Park and will head down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park, ending at a free festival including carnival games, arts & crafts and food. Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers and to bring their dogs on leashes. The festival will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, please call (949) 644-3151 or visit www.newportbeachca.gov.

Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration

The Mariners Park Independence Day Parade & Celebration will scale back this year with a Children’s Bike Parade at 10:30 a.m. and no festival at Mariners Park.

4th of July at Topside Roof Deck

Atop Lido House Hotel on Newport Blvd. is Topside Roof Deck, Newport Beach’s only rooftop bar. Boasting 360º views of Newport’s marina, beaches, and peninsula, Topside is one of Newport’s best spots to catch all the fireworks displays. Topside will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 9 p.m., giving guests plenty of time to view various firework shows along the coast.

Guests can sip on celebratory cocktails or wines by the glass, and Topside has a fun snacks menu that includes ceviche, baked feta and truffle fries. Topside Roof Deck at Lido House Hotel is at 3300 Newport Blvd. in Newport Beach. Visit https://lidohousehotel.com/topside-bar.html for more information and to make a reservation.

Old Glory Boat Parade

The annual Old Glory Boat Parade is sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and American Legion Post 291. It will be held in Newport Harbor, beginning at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Founding Fathers” and celebrates the great men that formed our nation. Awards will be given for the best decorated boat, best theme, best music, spirit award, commodores award, and sweepstakes award. For more information, please call (949) 673-5002 or visit www.alyc.com.

Fourth of July Coastal Flyover

The Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association, a non-profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots, will fly AT-6s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. They will begin over Huntington Beach and expect to fly over Newport Beach between 5:35 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Thanks to the City of San Clemente for arranging this special holiday flyover!

Fireworks Extravaganza

The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. The public can walk into the evening fireworks show for free. Note: The Newport Dunes’ gates will open at 8 a.m. on July 4 and there be will a $50 per car parking fee throughout the day.

Newport Dunes Fourth of July Activities

Inflatable Water Park & Watersports Rentals: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase a pass to the Inflatable Water Park, or rent kayaks, pedal boats, stand up paddle boards or a 21-foot electric Duffy boat (seats up to 8 people). Advance reservations can be made online and are recommended for all water activities. Visit NewportDunes.com/Watersports. For the safety of guests, all water activity in the lagoon must not go past 8 p.m. in order for the fireworks show to commence.

Moe B’s Munchies Beachfront Grill & Bar: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the promenade near the market. Grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, salads, and snacks will be available to purchase, as well as a full bar featuring cocktails, wine and beer.

Food Trucks & Full Bars: 12 to 7:30 p.m. at the Horseshoe past Pavilion C. Order food from a lineup of Southern California’s top food trucks. A full bar will be available.

Tunes at the Dunes ft. The Dreamboats and DJ yo-b1: 3 to 8 p.m. at the Horseshoe between Pavilion C and the Gazebo. DJ yo-b1 will be spinning hip-hop, R&B, and funky beats from 3 to 5 p.m. The Dreamboats are bringing back good ol’ rock n’ roll from 5 to 8 p.m.

Fireworks Show: 9 p.m. (co-sponsored by the City of Newport Beach).

Free Entry and paid parking on July 4. Food, beverage, rentals and onsite parking are additional.

Fourth of July Reserved Parking Passes may be purchased for $100 until sold out. Each Fourth of July Reserved Parking Pass is valid for one reserved parking space for one vehicle in the main lot. Reserved parking is available to purchase on the Newport Dunes website: newportdunes.com.

Day-of parking will also be available for $50 in a further, unpaved lot near the corner of PCH and North Bayside Drive, based on availability. Limited free street parking will also be available.

For more information about Independence Day on the Back Bay please visit www.NewportDunes.com/event/Independence-Day-on-the-Back-Bay.