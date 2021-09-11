Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on Sept. 14

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 14. Items that may be of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed at https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/64219/72.

Study session at 4 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Inclusionary housing ordinance overview and considerations. Staff will present a summary of inclusionary housing ordinances, which are municipal ordinances that set minimum requirements for developers to provide affordable housing units when proposing a residential project. The discussion will cover the basic requirements of inclusionary housing, an overview of the City’s former inclusionary housing ordinance, examples in Southern California, and factors to consider when drafting an ordinance.

Regular session at 5:30 p.m. Items of note:

Consent Calendar:

A grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based non-profit organization that provides volunteer opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness as a step toward stable employment and housing. Through volunteer projects, Trellis participants develop and refine job skills needed to reenter the job market and remain employed. Under the proposed agreement, the City will award a $30,000 grant to Trellis to provide four-person volunteer teams to undertake at least eight work projects in Newport Beach over a 1-year term. The projects may include cleanup of beaches, hiking trails, parking lots, piers and other public areas, graffiti removal, vegetation trimming and removal, and more.

Public Hearings and Current Business:

Fiscal year 2020-2021 performance and evaluation report for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The City is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to submit an annual report on block grant spending. The City’s fiscal year accomplishments include a senior mobile meals program, a homelessness prevention program, fair housing services, a motel voucher program for homeless individuals, and small business economic development grants.

A resolution to extend emergency temporary use permits (ETUPs) for outdoor dining through December 31. Throughout the pandemic, the permits have allowed restaurants and retailers to conduct business outdoors on private and public property, parking lots and sidewalks while a City declaration of local emergency was in place. In June, after lifting the local emergency declaration, the City Council voted to extend the outdoor dining ETUPs through September 6. The Council action, if approved, would automatically extend the existing ETUPs through December 31. ETUP holders may apply for a limited-term permit to continue outdoor dining beyond December 31, for a period of up to 12 months.

