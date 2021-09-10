Life is a Cabaret Series at Segerstrom Center

Share this:

There’s a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel—make that a spotlight that’s shining on Segerstrom Center for the Arts as the venerable venue prepares to launch its 2021-2022 Cabaret Series in the intimate, club-style setting of the Samueli Theatre.

The mix of Broadway stars and cabaret artists is stellar. The series launches this month with Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti, followed by Cabaret favorite Megan Hilty, the series debut of John Lloyd Young’s Broadway, the hilariously musical (or maybe musically hilarious) Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, Broadway leading man Tony Yazbek, and Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Elsa in Disney’s long-running production of “Frozen.”

Single tickets for individual performances go on sale eight weeks prior to the performance. Series subscriptions ae also available. Visit www.SCFTA.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Pandemic Protocols: Segerstrom Center’s updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. “Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record.

Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Visit https://www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/COVID/Know-Before-You-Go.aspx for complete details on the pandemic mandates.

CABARET SCHEDULE

Laura Benanti: Sept. 23 – 25

Laura Benanti makes her Cabaret Series debut to open the 2021 – 2022 Cabaret Series. To quote The New York Times, “her supreme command, thrilling voice and wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti’s show a sensation.” A Tony Award winner and five-time nominee, her Broadway resume includes Lincoln Center’s acclaimed production of “My Fair Lady,” “She Loves Me,” “Gypsy” (2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Feature Actress in a Musical), and “Into The Woods.” Benanti also appears frequently in television and film roles. Benanti can be heard on the original cast albums of each of her Broadway roles, as well as compilation albums of Stephen Schwartz and Maury Yeston. A songwriter and guitarist, Benanti released her self-titled solo album in 2020. Visit http://laurabenanti.com for more information.

Megan Hilty: Oct. 21 – 23

Megan Hilty’s sweetness, sincerity, humor, and magnificent singing charmed Center Cabaret audiences when she made her debut in 2019. While she might be best known for starring as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical drama “Smash,” Megan Hilty has triumphed on Broadway, earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performance in the hilarious comedy “Noises Off.” She originated the role of Doralee in Broadway’s “9 to 5” and has been an acclaimed Glinda in “Wicked,” both in New York and on national tour. Megan was scheduled to perform on the Argyros plaza last December but Covid canceled that concert, so Megan is finally back to dazzle audiences with her charm and vocal prowess.

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway: Dec. 15 – 17

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young interprets the showstopping musical numbers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, Young sings classics from “Jersey Boys,” “The Wiz,” “Chicago,” “Hair,” “Dreamgirls” and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser. John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of “Jersey Boys” as well as the movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards.

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Jan. 27 – 29

What can you expect from these Two Lost Souls? Evenings filled with music and laughter. Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery bring their acclaimed cabaret act for their Center debut performances. Jane Lynch is an actress, singer, playwright, and author. She received an Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of the iconic bully Sue Sylvester on “Glee.” She is currently the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” and can be seen on Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sophie Lennon. In

2015, Jane embarked on her own live concert tour, “See Jane

Sing,” with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC’s “The Office” and, more recently, her impressive run on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” Other recent TV appearances include “New Girl,” “American Housewife,” “Another Period” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”

Tony Yazbek: March 24 – 26

Since his Broadway debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of “Gypsy,” song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim, including a Tony Award nomination for the leading role in “On the Town.” Yazbeck creates a spellbinding one-an show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life’s ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes, new standards and dazzling tap dancing.

Caissie Levy: May 19 – 21

One of Broadway’s most sought-after performers, Caissie Levy has starred in iconic productions on Broadway and London’s West End. After two years of a successful Broadway run, Caissie took her last bow as Elsa, the role she originated in Disney’s production of “Frozen.” She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the Broadway revival of “Les Misérables,” and is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of “Hair” and Molly in “Ghost.” She next joins the Roundabout Theatre Company for her seventh Broadway production, in the revival of “Caroline, or Change.”