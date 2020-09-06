Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on Sept. 8

Share this:

By Grace Leung | Newport Beach City Manager

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 8. Items that may be of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed at https://newportbeach.legistar1.com/newportbeach/meetings/2020/9/2487_A_City_Council_20-09-08_Agenda.pdf?id=7fcaf41c-4410-4193-be58-dcdd37d44cd7.

There will be a Study Session at 4 p.m.

The Newport Beach City Council is seeking community input on a next phase of updates to the City’s short-term lodging ordinance as proposed by the Council Ad Hoc Committee.

While no action will be taken, the Council is inviting participation from members of the community, including short-term lodging permit holders. Comments can be provided by email, phone or in person at the Newport Beach Community Room.

The Regular Meeting begins at 6 p.m. and the following are items of note:

On the Consent Calendar is:

A Resolution to accept grant funding to replace the City’s five Vessel Sewage Pump Out Stations. These stations are heavily used in our harbor and having clean and working stations helps protect our water quality. The grant is for 75 percent of the cost, or just over $79,000.

The Eastbluff neighborhood will be getting improved streetlights. These new lights will enhance the look and safety in the neighborhood.

The Fire Department is requesting approval for the replacement of two fire engines that have reached the end of their useful life.

The Friends of the Newport Beach Library have generously donated $200,000 to the library for a variety of library materials. We are grateful for this great support group who helps make the Library world class.

Public Hearings and Current Business include:

The City Council will consider the Newport Airport Village Planned Community Development Plan, which includes an addendum to the Environmental Impact Report, A Zoning Code Amendment and a Development Agreement. The site is 16.46 acres and in located southeast of John Wayne Airport, west of MacArthur Boulevard, south of Campus Drive, north of Birch Street and north of Dove Street. The Development Plan would allow for up to 444 housing units and approximately 297,000 square feet of retail, office and other airport supporting use.

An Emergency Ordinance regarding mandatory social distancing, face coverings and restrictions on walk-up bars for eating and drinking establishments will be considered by City Council.

SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING COVID-19

On March 12, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-25-20, which allows Council Members to attend City Council meetings telephonically. Please be advised that to minimize the spread of COIVD-19, some, or all, of the Newport Beach City Council Members may attend this meeting telephonically.

Also, please be advised that on March 17, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for the public to participate in any meeting of the City Council telephonically or by other electronic means. Given the health risks associated with COVID-19, the City of Newport Beach has decided to not have City Council Chambers open to the public for this meeting. As a member of the public, if you would like to participate in this meeting, you can participate via the following options:

You can submit your questions and comments in writing for City Council consideration by sending them to the City Clerk at [email protected] To give the City Council adequate time to review your questions and comments, please submit your written comments by Monday, September 7, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Members of the public can participate in this meeting telephonically. Specifically, the meeting will be viewable on NBTV and live streamed on the City’s website. If you are watching the meeting on NBTV or via the live stream, during the meeting, phone numbers for the public to call and to comment on specific agenda items will be posted on the screen. When you call, you will be placed on hold until it is your turn to speak. Please note that only twenty (20) people can remain on hold at a time. If you call in to speak on an item and the line is busy, please call back after a few moments. The City will ensure that it allows enough time per item for everyone to call in to comment.

Members of the public can also watch the meeting via a video feed in the Community Room adjacent to the council chambers. A microphone is provided for public comments.

Please know that it is important for the City to allow public participation at this meeting. If you are unable to participate in the meeting via the process set forth above, please contact the City Clerk at (949) 644-3005 or [email protected]) and she will attempt to accommodate you.

While the City does not expect there to be any changes to the above process for participating in this meeting, if there is a change, the City will post the information as soon as possible to the City’s website.

The City of Newport Beach thanks you in advance for continuing to take precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Meetings are held in the City Council Chambers, located at 100 Civic Center Drive.