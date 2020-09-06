Sherman Library & Gardens Summer Soiree in Full Bloom

Share this:

With so many social events either cancelled or being reinvented for a virtual audience, it was refreshing to attend in person the 2020 Sherman Library & Gardens’ Summer Soiree Garden Party on August 29.

Colorful face coverings and ornate hats were in abundance as guests enjoyed food and libations while touring the gardens and bidding on an array of silent auction items.

Before making their way to the check-in desk, all guests were temperature tested by Hoag Hospital staff members at the entrance to Sherman Gardens and given a complimentary Hoag tote bag with hand sanitizer.

To achieve proper social distancing, Sherman Gardens capped total party attendance at 200 people, allowing only 50 people into the gardens each hour, beginning at 4 p.m.

More than $40,000 was raised from the Soiree for the beloved Corona del Mar nonprofit organization.

Guests enjoyed live music, boxed meals from Sundried Tomato Café, a Bouquet Bar where guests could purchase lovely floral arrangements, and artists throughout the garden painting and selling their art.

Attendees were encouraged to wear their favorite garden party ensemble and enter the garden party hat contest upon arrival. Judges of the hat contest included Ms. Alan Gibbons, editor of Orange Coast Magazine; Aline Toler, a stylist with South Coast Plaza’s Styling Program, and Vera Kennedy, owner of Recycled Rags, a high-end clothing consignment store in Corona del Mar.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill attended the Soiree. In keeping with his concept of declaring 2020 as the “Year of the Volunteer,” Mayor O’Neill presented a City Proclamation recognizing Sherman Library & Gardens’ Volunteer Association.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mayor O’Neill and receive volunteer recognition on behalf of Sherman Library & Gardens’ Volunteer Association. We have been an integral part of the Sherman organization for 24 years and are proud of our contribution to the developing education program,” said Patti Bass, President of the Volunteer Association.

A silent auction and raffle with prizes donated by area businesses contributed towards the most successful Garden Tour in Sherman Library & Gardens’ history.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of our members, volunteers and the community who continue to support Sherman Library & Gardens, especially during this challenging time. Proceeds from the Newport Beach Garden Tour & Summer Garden Party will support children’s education programs, which we look forward to growing in the coming year,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens.

Original artwork from this year’s Garden Tour artists is currently on display and for sale, now through September 16 inside Café Jardin at Sherman Library & Gardens. Café Jardin is open weekdays for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. Visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261. The Gardens are open daily 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Free admission for members.