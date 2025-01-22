Ireland Comes to Segerstrom Center with ‘The Musicians of Bremen Live’ February 8 and 9

Share this:

Ireland is coming to Costa Mesa—well, at least one of Ireland’s renowned theater company’s is headed this way with a show that’s fun for all ages.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is presenting the world premiere of “The Musicians of Bremen Live!” on February 8 and 9 in a co-production with Cahoots NI, a Northern Irish theater company known for its magical productions for children and families.

According to information from Segerstrom Center, this world premiere is a significant milestone in The Center’s larger mission of co-producing and commissioning original productions and creating opportunities for families to experience programming that explores equity, diversity and inclusion, and tells diverse stories reflecting the varying cultures of audience members. “The Musicians of Bremen Live!” will encourage children to think critically and embrace diverse perspectives through creative storytelling.

Based on a German fairy tale published in Grimms’ Fairy Tales in 1819, the story follows four Ruffles (a hen), Mule, Bobcat and Coyote who undertake an epic journey across the desert to the big city, hoping to become a famous musical band.

The show features live music, story, song, and plenty of surprises.

Cahoots Ni is a Belfast-based theater troupe whose style combines magic and illusion, physical theater and original music. Their previous productions at Segerstrom Center include “The University of Wonder and Imagination,” “Secrets of Space,” “Shhh! We Have a Plan,” and “Egg.”

Performances of “The Musicians of Bremen Live!” are February 8 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and February 9 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Samueli Theater. Tickets are $28.25 each. Visit www.SCFTA.org.